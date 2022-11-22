This New Sci-Fi Series Is Killing It As Number One On Netflix

Science Fiction is an incredibly flexible and encompassing field that allows actors, writers, and filmmakers to flaunt their creativity without being hindered by the confines of other genres. Ultimately, science fiction is a genre that offers something for everyone. Over the last few years, Netflix has seen some of the most iconic sci-fi movies like Sorry to Bother You, I Am Mother, and The Mist.

In 2022 alone, viewers have been introduced to sci-fi movies on Netflix like The Adam Project, Spiderhead, Bigbug, AI Love You, and many others. On November 17, 2022, another incredible movie in the genre was released. Here are more details about 1899, the sci-fi production that has captured the viewers' hearts.