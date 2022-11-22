Florence Pugh Stuns In Daring See-Through Victoria Beckham Dress

Florence Pugh has been making headlines lately for her ultra-sexy fashion choices, and now she just added another smoldering look to the list.

The 26-year-old Don’t Worry Darling star attended the 2022 Governors Awards on Saturday, November 19, wearing a white slip dress that was almost completely see-through except for some strategically placed panels of fabric. Prior to this outing, she sparked outrage on social media when she stepped out in some sheer looks. But with her latest outfit, it’s clear she’s not letting anyone’s negative opinion stop her from wearing whatever she wants.

Sheer Victoria Beckham Gown

Pugh hit the carpet in a white gown that was all sorts of sexy with its sheer fabric and low, draped neckline. The slip dress – look 17 of Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2023 collection – exposed the actress’s legs and midsection, with thicker panels covering the bust and hip areas.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, she completed the outfit with Valentino Tango platform pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

More Photos

Since one photo is not enough, here’s a carousel with nine more. The first slide shows the Oscar-nominated actress posing at an angle to reveal the gold fringe detailing at the side and back of the dress. The succeeding pictures are closeups showing her edgy slicked-back hairstyle created by celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux, and goddess-worthy makeup, courtesy of makeup artist Alex Babsky. The rest of the jaw-dropping photos are mid and full shots of the gorgeous star flaunting different angles of her dress and accessories.

'Very Sexy' Collection From Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2023 collection, where Pugh’s dress came from, marked the brand’s debut in Paris Fashion Week after previously presenting in London and New York. In an interview with Vogue, the designer described the dresses in the collection as “bias-cut, very feminine, very sexy.”

“We’re not burying ourselves under lots of layers. I think it’s a neater silhouette,” she added.

No Stranger To Risqué Looks

As previously mentioned, Pugh is no stranger to risqué looks. She famously freed the nipple back in July in a sheer pink gown by Valentino during the label’s Haute Couture show in Rome.

After attracting a wave of criticism, she fought back with a lengthy post on Instagram, which read in part, “It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me.”

