Florence Pugh has been making headlines lately for her ultra-sexy fashion choices, and now she just added another smoldering look to the list.

The 26-year-old Don’t Worry Darling star attended the 2022 Governors Awards on Saturday, November 19, wearing a white slip dress that was almost completely see-through except for some strategically placed panels of fabric. Prior to this outing, she sparked outrage on social media when she stepped out in some sheer looks. But with her latest outfit, it’s clear she’s not letting anyone’s negative opinion stop her from wearing whatever she wants.