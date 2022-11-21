Mainstream singer Gayle was in attendance at the American Music Awards and she proved to be quite the fashionista in a bold look. The teen star gave fans a glimpse of her red carpet fashion as she stepped out in an enthralling glam look, bringing her mystical aura in tow.
Gayle Stuns In Revealing See-Through Dress At The AMAs
The Latest
Gayle Goes Beige
The abcdefu crooner stood out at the star-studded occasion in a floor-length mesh dress that left little to the imagination. The spaghetti strap outfit bore a slightly plunging neckline that showed off her porcelain smooth skin and a generous amount of cleavage. Gayle kept her upper body less exposed in a matching beige bodysuit. The rest of the outfit bore the mesh details leaving her limbs on display. The fmk singer slipped her feet into heeled strappy sandals.
Gayle's spectacular look did not come without a dose of color in her curly tresses. She styled her hair in a two-tone style with black and auburn. The tresses were parted into two down the center with slight bangs fanning her lashes. The star sported an intense look with smoky eye details and bright red lipstick. She completed the ensemble with minimal jewelry, opting for a bold cross necklace, some knuckle rings, and a bracelet.
She Posed With Other Stars
While living her best life at the award show, Gayle caught up with fellow music stars Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter who looked equally beguiling. In another snapshot dedicated to the trio on Instagram, they coordinated their looks for the night. Swift presented her iconic form in a jumpsuit that bore bejeweled details all over. The outfit featured a halter neckline and a plunging bodice. The singer cinched her waist with a gold belt while her mass of wavy hair came in a vintage style.
Carpenter came prepared in an ab-baring look that included a sparkly two-piece outfit. She flaunted her skin while keeping her hair in a flowy blonde length and curtain bangs. The pop trio cozied up for their delightful snap that
Gayle On Joining Swift For Her Coming Tour
Presently Swift is preparing to carry fans on a euphoric ride with her coming Eras tour, and one person honored to be joining her on stage is Gayle. The 18-year-old will be in charge of the opening performance, and she is most elated about what's to come. Speaking about the new fit, she relayed that she caught the Bad Blood crooner's attention after performing at the NSAI Awards in September. The alternative rock singer stated to Fox News:
"Taylor Swift was there … she was getting honored for artist/writer of the decade, as she should. She saw me play, and then some crazy things happened after that."
Swift's Ticketmaster Saga
While plans are underway for the anticipated tour, Swift is currently facing public issues with fans concerning ticket sales for the event. After the sales kicked off a week ago, fans threw a fit as they denounced the process to obtain tickets. Millions had waited in line to get the tickets for some days but ended up being shut out. Ticketmaster would later apologize to the singer and her fans love the muddled process of the ticket sale.