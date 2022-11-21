Gayle Stuns In Revealing See-Through Dress At The AMAs

The abcdefu crooner stood out at the star-studded occasion in a floor-length mesh dress that left little to the imagination. The spaghetti strap outfit bore a slightly plunging neckline that showed off her porcelain smooth skin and a generous amount of cleavage. Gayle kept her upper body less exposed in a matching beige bodysuit. The rest of the outfit bore the mesh details leaving her limbs on display. The fmk singer slipped her feet into heeled strappy sandals.

Gayle's spectacular look did not come without a dose of color in her curly tresses. She styled her hair in a two-tone style with black and auburn. The tresses were parted into two down the center with slight bangs fanning her lashes. The star sported an intense look with smoky eye details and bright red lipstick. She completed the ensemble with minimal jewelry, opting for a bold cross necklace, some knuckle rings, and a bracelet.