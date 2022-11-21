Dua Lipa is staying ahead of 2022's sheer trend as she delivers another flawless style display. The Grammy winner has largely been making headlines for the Australia leg of her Future Nostalgia tour this month, but she hasn't abandoned fans elsewhere. In a weekend Instagram share, the Levitating singer sizzled in an all-black outfit, showing off her legs in a very high-slit skirt and also going see-through with her top. Dua wowed as she flaunted her toned abs, also using her post to remind fans that she's now in the U.S., as she updated her feed from California.
Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Top
The Latest
Classy In A Sheer Top
Going for a snazzy selfie to open with, Dua posed flashing major leg while indoors and in front of a mirror. The PUMA partner was backed by hanging rails of black clothing and very much matching them.
Going low-slung and high-slit in a figure-hugging black skirt, Dua added in a long-sleeved and classy sheer black top, one worn with a matching black bra beneath. Definitely drawing the eye with her shapely legs and yoga-honed waistline, Dua added in dark shades, rocking her wavy locks down. She added height to her frame via a pair of strappy stiletto heels.
Taking It Outdoors
Further images showed Dua in a black look while enjoying an outdoor terrace, posing in a colorful backless dress. The singer also shared a fun lipstick mark from a plate of her food, plus some major designer action. One image showed her legs outfitted in monogrammed gold Gucci pants while also in spiked green heels. Dua is known for fronting both Versace and YSL - the latter for its fragrances.
"Caliiiiiiiifawwwnia," she wrote.
The Face Of Versace
Dua was signed to luxury Italian label Versace last year.
"I'm so thrilled to be working with the iconic house of Versace," she shared. "Getting to work so closely with Donatella and bonding over our shared love of fashion has been surreal. Her partnership throughout this process has been an unforgettable experience. The images we've created together are even better than I could have imagined, we're so excited to share them with you all!"
Donatella Versace Is A Fan!
Meanwhile, Versace boss Donatella Versace said that "Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection." Dua is followed by 87.4 million on Instagram. For more, give her account a follow.