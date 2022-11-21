Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Top

Going for a snazzy selfie to open with, Dua posed flashing major leg while indoors and in front of a mirror. The PUMA partner was backed by hanging rails of black clothing and very much matching them.

Going low-slung and high-slit in a figure-hugging black skirt, Dua added in a long-sleeved and classy sheer black top, one worn with a matching black bra beneath. Definitely drawing the eye with her shapely legs and yoga-honed waistline, Dua added in dark shades, rocking her wavy locks down. She added height to her frame via a pair of strappy stiletto heels.