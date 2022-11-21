This Serial Killer Documentary Is Crushing It On Netflix

Over the years, Netflix has seen some of the most captivating serial killer documentaries, including Capturing the Killer Nurse. Directed by Tim Travers, the documentary was released in November 2022. It centers around how investigators proved that Charles Cullen was killing patients while working in hospitals and a nursing home as a nurse in the United States.

The documentary contains interviews with the victims' family members, journalist and author Charles Graeber, and audio from the killer himself. The film also looks at the U.S. healthcare system, saying that the profit motives of private healthcare helped Charles commit the crimes without consequences. Here are more details about the documentary.