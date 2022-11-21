Star entertainer Sabrina Carpenter was a sight to behold at the just-concluded American Music Awards as she stepped out in all her fashion glory. The actors and singer went for bold glittery and eye-catching, and she didn't fail to deliver. The music star looked nothing short of stunning as she joined the star-studded audience at the event, and turned heads in drove.
Sabrina Carpenter Mesmerizes In See-Through Oscar De La Renta Ensemble At The AMAs
She Came To Slay!
The teen pop star slipped her petite figure into a sparkly Oscar De la Renta two-piece outfit that included a cropped top and matching thigh-skimming skirt. Carpenter's outfit bore glittery tassels drooping from both her top and skirt. The outfit left her midriff on display giving her Instagram fans a glimpse of her abs.
The Girl Meets World star draped a matching jacket over her outfit but let it drop down her shoulders in a voguish fashion. She opted for blonde curls that came down her back as well as some curtain bangs to spice up her look.
More From Carpenter's Sultry AMAs Appearance
The 23-year-old songstress chose mesmerizing makeup with nude details. From the look of things, Carpenter had a swell time posing on the red carpet and strutting her stuff.
In a separate Instagram post dedicated to Carpenter's captivating look for the awards night, the star gave an up-close look at her sultry makeup. She presented her heart-shaped face and soft features in a lovely selfie as she angled her head and shared a piercing gaze. The up-close look also showed that her outfit was see-through flaunting her porcelain-smooth skin.
Carpenter Speaks On Her Latest Music Project
Speaking on the red carpet, Carpenter joined Billboard's Kenzie where she shared tidbits on her new album, Nonsense. When asked what her favorite song was, the star relayed that her favorite song evolved every day and she currently liked a song called Tornado Warnings. She relayed that her "most fun-to-write song" off the album was the single Nonsense, which she recently shot a music video for. She called it "the silliest song" and relayed that she always thought to herself that it would never be released.
Inside Carpenter's Career
Carpenter is very much in her prime, and fans are yet to see the best of her. The singer has been in the industry since her younger years, learning the ropes on how to be a star, and now she can comfortably wear that title. Having made a name for herself as an actress in TV and films like Law & Order: SVU, The Hate U Give, and Emergency, Carpenter made her music debut in 2015. Her first album, Eyes Wide Open debuted at number 43 on the US Billboard 200, and 14 on the US Billboard digital albums.