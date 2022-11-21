Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish Cyrus are basically looking like twins while glammed up in designer outfits. The 29-year-old singer and her 55-year-old mother looked sensational while posing poolside and from Mexico recently - Miley has been south of the border for live shows, although not every photo of her comes from the stage. Tish has been documenting the travels on Instagram and this moment showed mom and daughter enjoying some downtime together. Miley and Tish were both outfitted in matching looks, also rocking luxury French brand Chanel.
Miley Cyrus And Mom Tish Are 'Twinning' In Crop Tops
Looking Good Poolside
The photo showed newly single Tish and her daughter all smiles as they posed, beaming poolside. Miley was on the left and rocking the same black, skinny-cut pants as her mother - the Midnight Sky hitmaker flashed her abs as she paired her pants with a white crop top. Miley added in a cropped, pocket-accent pink jacket with a fitted feel - the jacket also came with a gold brooch bearing the iconic Chanel logo.
Miley smiled while in tinted shades, wearing her long blonde locks wavy and finishing the look with black and gold loafers. Meanwhile, Tish wore a very similar look, however she had opted for a blue jacket and Fendi slides. Even their half-up, highlighted hairstyles were matching.
Standing By Mom Amid Divorce
The photo comes as Tish continues to make headlines for filing for divorce from her husband of 28 years, Billy Ray Cyrus. The Achy Breaky Heart singer is now engaged to a much younger woman - he is 61.
Divorcing After 28 Years
In a statement made to People, the former couple said: "It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," adding: "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
Mentioning The Kids
The statement also mentioned the children they share - three after they married and both of Tish's kids, whom Billy Ray adopted. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," they added.
Miley, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for her music and for fronting luxury label Gucci. She has, however, been notably quiet on Instagram over summer and fall 2022. For more, give her account a follow.