Miley Cyrus And Mom Tish Are 'Twinning' In Crop Tops

The photo showed newly single Tish and her daughter all smiles as they posed, beaming poolside. Miley was on the left and rocking the same black, skinny-cut pants as her mother - the Midnight Sky hitmaker flashed her abs as she paired her pants with a white crop top. Miley added in a cropped, pocket-accent pink jacket with a fitted feel - the jacket also came with a gold brooch bearing the iconic Chanel logo.

Miley smiled while in tinted shades, wearing her long blonde locks wavy and finishing the look with black and gold loafers. Meanwhile, Tish wore a very similar look, however she had opted for a blue jacket and Fendi slides. Even their half-up, highlighted hairstyles were matching.