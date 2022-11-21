Jenna Ortega Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

While Jenna Ortega is gradually coming into her own as an adult star in Hollywood, her fashion game is blossoming before the eyes of fans. The former child star flaunted her sense of style in an all-black look as she was photographed walking on the street. The ankle-length dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. It also bore cuts on the bodice leaving Ortega's midriff on display, however, the openings on the bodice were covered with lace mesh details.

The Scream actress's dress also had a thigh-high slit that reached toward her hip area with the same mesh material laid over the opening. Ortega slipped her feet into a pair of heeled sandals while her hair fell down over her shoulders in soft curls. The Stuck In The Middle star spiced up her look with some wispy falsies, bold red lipstick, and a simple necklace.