It's Jenna Ortega's daring fashion season and she isn't stopping any time soon. The Hollywood actress, who is set to play the iconic role of Wednesday in a Netflix installation of the same name, has been channeling her TV character's aura through her recent sense of style and it is safe to say that she has been slaying in leaps and bounds. The actress was recently spotted outdoors going about her day but standing out in a captivating look.
Jenna Ortega Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress
Ortega Displayed A Tantalizing Look
While Jenna Ortega is gradually coming into her own as an adult star in Hollywood, her fashion game is blossoming before the eyes of fans. The former child star flaunted her sense of style in an all-black look as she was photographed walking on the street. The ankle-length dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. It also bore cuts on the bodice leaving Ortega's midriff on display, however, the openings on the bodice were covered with lace mesh details.
The Scream actress's dress also had a thigh-high slit that reached toward her hip area with the same mesh material laid over the opening. Ortega slipped her feet into a pair of heeled sandals while her hair fell down over her shoulders in soft curls. The Stuck In The Middle star spiced up her look with some wispy falsies, bold red lipstick, and a simple necklace.
Another Fashion Moment From Ortega
Ortega is tapping into her dark looks era, and she is wearing it well. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the young actress flaunted yet another sultry look, this time opting for a dark background. Ortega's look came in all shades of black as she posted the black-and-white image for added effect.
Here, she styled her curly hair into a chignon, while leaving out some curtain bags. Her outfit was a bandage dress with ruched details and one sleeve. The actress posed with her hands on her hips, while expertly thrusting her shapely figure forward. The sensational look came with one large ring that adorned her finger.
Going Gothic For 'Wednesday'
The Disney Channel star was up to displaying another of her gothic looks as she made headlines while attending the premiere of her Netflix show, Wednesday. Per CNN, Ortega stepped out in a bridal-style dress. The vampire-ride look included a black sleeveless dress that flowed into an A-shape skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Ortega was in character during her appearance as she adorned her hair with a matching mesh veil drawn away from her face. She let down her hair in a messy style while sporting intense smoky eye makeup.
Inside The Netflix-produced Show
Back in the 1990s, Christina Ricci brought to life the iconic character, Wednesday of the fictional Addams family, but now, she has passed on the baton to Ortega who will embody the character in the titular Netflix show. The series will revolve around the heroine who wields supernatural powers and her way of harnessing them as she attends school.