Miley Cyrus is flaunting her jaw-dropping abs and edgy sense of style as she continues live performances in Mexico. The 29-year-old pop star has largely been quiet on Instagram in recent weeks, but she hasn't been hiding inside her California mansion. Miley has been south of the border, and her latest gig came as she performed at the 2022 Corona Capital Festival on November 10. Photos of the former Hannah Montana star showed her looking fierce in a fitted and cut-out black outfit, showing off her killer figure and reminding fans that her workouts are paying off.
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The Latest
Edgy In Cut-Out Black Look
Fan accounts documenting Miley's stage looks have posted her most recent one. Images showed the blonde in a banded, paneled black top with structured cups that shouted out 80s Madonna style. Miley went sleeveless as she showed off her toned arms and shoulders, also going for a jumpsuit finish as fabrics held the top and matching pants look together.
Flaunting a little curve as she kept it feminine, the Midnight Sky hitmaker sizzled while also donning statement dark shades. She was snapped mic-in-hand while belting out a number on stage, also wearing a heavy cross necklace and her long locks down. Miley stuck out her tongue for some fun. In one image, she was seen joined by mom Tish Cyrus.
Music And Promo
Miley continues to channel her rocker edge, but the COVID mullet is gone. Now, the singer is rocking a sleeker and more Hollywood-style look as she slowly moves away from her former signature scruffy vibes. The move seems to be getting the thumbs-up from designer Gucci - in 2021, Miley made headlines for being unveiled as the face of the Italian label's fragrances. Now, Miley has been bumped up the chain and now fronts the brand, overall.
Thrilled To Be With Gucci
In June 2021, while blowing fans a kiss for a promo shot, Miley wrote:
"It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction. Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment."
Joining The Celeb Ambassadors
Also fronting major designers are Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga, Zendaya for Valentino, Hailey Bieber for YSL, and HoYeon Jung for Louis Vuitton.