Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit

Fan accounts documenting Miley's stage looks have posted her most recent one. Images showed the blonde in a banded, paneled black top with structured cups that shouted out 80s Madonna style. Miley went sleeveless as she showed off her toned arms and shoulders, also going for a jumpsuit finish as fabrics held the top and matching pants look together.

Flaunting a little curve as she kept it feminine, the Midnight Sky hitmaker sizzled while also donning statement dark shades. She was snapped mic-in-hand while belting out a number on stage, also wearing a heavy cross necklace and her long locks down. Miley stuck out her tongue for some fun. In one image, she was seen joined by mom Tish Cyrus.