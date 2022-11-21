Florence Pugh Faceplanted In Mud Because Of A Sheep On 'The Wonder' Set

Florence Pugh may be many things but she is mostly famous for being an English actress. She made her acting debut in 2014 when she appeared in the drama The Falling. Two years later, the actress gained recognition for her leading role as a young bride in the independent drama Lady Macbeth, which earned her a British Independent Film Award.
Since then, Florence has appeared in a ton of widely watched productions including The Commuter, Little Women, and Black Widow. Despite being busy on many movie sets, Florence has no plan of slowing down. Recently, fans witnessed her immense talent again in The Wonder. A few days before the movie premiere, the actress had an interview where she spoke about her time on set and recalled an embarrassing moment. Here are the details.