Florence Pugh Faceplanted In Mud Because Of A Sheep On 'The Wonder' Set

While filming The Wonder, Florence encountered many challenges, one of which was the uncooperativeness of the animal stars on set. During a November 2022 chat on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress recalled how a sheep ran into her and caused her to faceplant in the mud. In her words:

"I had a very simple scene where I had to walk across, just walk across the road like that, just walk but with really intense facial expressions going on. And as I was walking past this sheep, the sheep wouldn't move out of the way. So I gently patted the bum and that sheep went 'Rrr!' And then another sheep next to it went like, 'Rrr!' and then that sheep ran into me."

Next, Florence said she flipped over the sheep and went straight down into a cowpat. Although it was not the best thing anyone could experience, the actress said it was great.