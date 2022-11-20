Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Close-up shot of Jenna Ortega
Chisom Ndianefo

Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.

Swipe to see her outfit.

Evil Versace Bride

Jenna made quite the appearance as she appeared in an all-black outfit from the Versace luxury house, donning their SS23 bridal look. Ortega appeared to be a goth bride as she arrived wearing a satin slip dress and a veil. The dress had a high split that displayed her toned legs and a plunging neckline that teased her cleavage with lace detailing beneath the bustier. But she chose a dark smoked-out eye and a black manicure to finish off her appearance, and she boosted her height with a pair of black shoes. She reduced her accessories to a minimum by wearing only simple dangling earrings.

Embodying Her Character On The Red Carpet

Close-up shot of Jenna Ortega smiling
The 20-year-old showed off her style for the evening by taking different poses on the carpet. However, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight why she chose her outfit;

"It just felt appropriate. I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out it," Ortega explained. "I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do."

And she added that she feels her character in the Addams Family adaptation would have loved the veil more.

The Series Debuts On Netflix On The 23rd Of November

The Wednesday television series, which will make its Netflix debut soon, is portrayed by Jenna Ortega. The trailer for the new series was released about a month ago with roughly 9.6 million views, which is supposed to take the Addams Family in a new direction and depict a much more mature version of everyone's favorite spooky family.

As one of the main actors in the Scream series, Ortega appears to be assuming a central horror figure-type position. She seemed to be enjoying the role as she walked the red carpet in her horror Queen costume for the Wednesday premiere.

Taking Up Other Roles

Jenna has had a remarkable year, landing high-paying jobs, and doesn't seem to be slowing down. However, Giantfreakinrobot claims she is in talks to play the White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again. Ortega will make her screen debut in the upcoming Daredevil season.

