Netflix is keeping us busy just in time for Christmas with its new releases, which include Christmas With You. Aimee Garcia, the lead actress in Christmas With You, will be well-known to Netflix users considering she played Ella in six seasons of Lucifer. However, in this new movie, she plays Angelina, and her co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Miguel in the romantic comedy. While promoting the movie, they both shared their experiences with Screenrant.

