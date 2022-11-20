Ashley Benson is stunning in a leggy minidress as she goes red hot for a night out. The 32-year-old actress is currently making headlines for launching her own fragrance, but it was her style and her figure turning heads as fans recently gushed over her outfit. Ashley was headed to her ASH launch party while rocking a tiny red minidress on Friday - the star's bash was high-profile, but that's nothing compared to her scents, which have caught the attention of Forbes. Ashley sizzled as she showed off her toned and shapely legs. She also went very low-cut in a look that added in chain accents. Fans were quick to repost her style on Instagram.
Ashley Benson Is Ravishing In Jaw-Dropping Red Hot Mini Dress
Stuns In Plunging Red Minidress
Photos showed the Pretty Little Liars star looking like a million dollars as she flaunted her pins while in a figure-hugging and plunging minidress. Choosing a pillar-box red shade, the blonde added in gold chains at the straps, here drawing attention to her assets. The dress also boasted a cut-out at the chest which flashed a little more flesh.
Ashley paired her dress with a strappy and high-heeled pair of sandals. She further glammed up with a red pedicure and manicure, plus her signature light locks worn down and in a long bob. The high-profile night was also not short on A-Lister presence - singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato rocked up in an edgy black leather jacket outfit.
Launching Her Fragrances
Arrival photos of Ashley also showed her layering on more red via a snazzy blazer jacket. ASH fragrances offer fans East 12th Street and The Eighth as scents. They see her join the long list of celebrities known for retailing fragrances; from singers Britney Spears, Beyonce, and Mariah Carey, to reality faces Kim Kardashian and Savannah Chrisley.
Opening Up On Fragrance Launch
Speaking to Forbes five days ago, Ashley revealed what got her into the idea. “I have always been obsessed with fragrance,” she said. “I always looked up to my grandmother who always dressed to the nines, and always wore amazing scents. As I got older, I started mixing different fragrances and oils, and creating my own scents.”
“This is the first time I’m doing a venture all on my own,” she added of the small collection now available to shop.
Promo On Her Instagram
Ashley has been busy promoting her new launch on her Instagram, followed by over 23 million.