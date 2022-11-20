Noah Centineo Fans React To The First Look At His Upcoming Netflix Series 'The Recruit'

Noah Centineo stole fans' hearts with his outstanding performances on the Netflix series To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The Perfect Date. Ever since fans have been on his radar to see what he comes up with next. However, it seems the wait is over as he's back with yet another thrilling Netflix series, The Recruit, which debuts just in time for the festivities, dropped its trailer three days ago and has over 2.5 million views with overwhelmingly positive comments.

Keep reading for all the juicy details of the film.

A First Look Into Centineo's Character

The first scene in the trailer shows Centineo's character in the series, Owen Hendricks, being welcomed to the CIA by Vondie Curtis Hall, who plays Walter Nyland. Then it is revealed that he is "trailed by the entire United Nations," thus it is evident that he has gotten himself into some trouble. He is put to work right away when he receives a stack of letters from persons threatening to leak classified material if the Agency does not assist them. The remainder of the trailer demonstrates how out of his element Centineo is as he flees from strong adversaries.

Check out the trailer below.

Breaking Into Diverse Roles

Close-up shot of Noah Centineo
Wikimedia | Minerva97

We see a different side of Noah in The Recruit, where it would appear that he's taking a break from his high school rom-com in favor of acting in a more diverse genre. This portrayal suggests that The Recruit is an exciting thriller, which is very different from his other work on the platform. If he is interested in pursuing more action roles, this is an excellent next step after participating in Black Adam.

Given the trailer's success, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in this show. While it might take some time for To All the Boys fans to get past his romantic role if he plays his cards well, they might be able to come on board quite fast.

Bringing His Sarcasm On 'The Recruit'

The Recruit highlights an intriguing aspect of the series: it's not all intense action. There are undoubtedly more chances for Centineo to demonstrate the comedic skills he developed in roles like the 2019 Charlie's Angels revival and his teen comedies. The show has many comic relief moments because of how little knowledge his character has of his actions. Still, there are also many more serious scenes than in his past works, showcasing Centineo's breadth as his character becomes increasingly confused over what he learns.

Showing Great Potential

The Recruit appears capable of meeting fans' hopes thus far; however, fans have to wait until December 16 to see if the show lives up to the hype.

