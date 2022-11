The pair's hot and heavy romance began in October 2018 after they worked on Netflix's The King, after which paparazzi spotted them kissing in New York around the same time, with a source revealing they were playful and flirty with each other.

They were later spotted in September the following year at The King's premiere at the Venice Film Festival and on a boat in Capri, where they shared a steamy kiss. Unfortunately, Lily-Rose Depp and Chalamet split in 2020 after the May issue of British Vogue 2020 referred to him as single.

News of the pair reuniting surfaced again in 2021 as they were spotted a few streets away from each other in New York, while a shop owner also revealed on Instagram that the actor had bought Depp a dress from her shop.