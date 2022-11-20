Marisa Tomei is stunning fans as she ditches the makeup for a natural look. The Spider-man: Homecoming star looked radiant as she updated her Instagram recently, quickly making headlines for a sundress look that matched her low-key face. Marisa tagged herself in Manhattan, NY as she posed from a doorway and amid a closet setting, also showing off her slim figure and very trim waistline. Fans of the actress have left over 100,000 likes as Marisa revealed that she was undergoing fittings in The Big Apple.
Marisa Tomei Embraces Her Natural Beauty In A No-Makeup Look
The Latest
Looking Gorgeous Without Makeup
The photo showed the Oscar winner in a floor-length and strappy maxi dress in black. Going figure-hugging and slinky, Marisa added in pops of yellow and purple at the chest hem for a splash of color, also flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. She added in slightly raised platform sandals with stud embellishments for a casual finish. Looking ahead and with her locks down and slightly curled, the star went 100% makeup free, also showcasing her clear complexion.
In a caption, Marisa wrote: "Fittings in NYC @gabrielahearst."
Taking Care Of Her Body
Marisa has gained attention for showing her beauty the natural way - you don't need to be Salma Hayek to make such headlines. “Growing up, I was interested in meditation and in grounding myself. That led to how I take care of my body in the best way," she told Vogue. Revealing that she takes Sunfood supplements, the actress continued: "I have very sensitive skin, and a sensitive system, so the most pure food-grade ingredients work the best for me."
Rocking Those Eyeglasses
Shortly before the midterms this month, Marisa joined stars including sitcom star Ariel Winter as she encouraged fans to vote. Posing in a casual dark tee and once again going makeup-free as she rocked eyeglasses, Marisa wrote:
"VOTE YOUR WAY It’s time to reclaim what’s ours – our land, our voice, our futures, our streets – and so much more by voting. There’s only one way to ensure our government works for us – we have to participate and elect leaders who represent our value. link in @iwillharness bio."
Defying Her Age
Marisa is definitely defying her age - fans generally agree that she looks much younger than her 57 years. Also making headlines for looking youthful as they approach 60 are British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley, plus reality star Lisa Rinna. For more from Marisa, follow her Instagram.