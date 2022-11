Taylor Russell is absolutely fashionable and has had an unmatched red carpet run of high-end looks. From the Venice Film Festival, where she stunned alongside co-star Timothee Chalamet and repeated the same feat at the BFI London Film Festival.

This time, the actress is on the cover of Variety with Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino in a sizzling hot number that we cannot ignore. Oh yes! We're itching to go into the details about this look.

Ready, Set, Read!