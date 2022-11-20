Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Spider Dress

Photos showed the 42-year-old actress looking far younger than her years. Ricci rocked up to the L.A. premiere in a sleeveless and sheer black dress with a sparkly gold spiderweb logo around the middle. Going for opaque and sparkle-adorned fabrics around the neck hem and showing off her arms via tiny tulle sleeves, Christina sizzled, also flaunting her trim waistline.

Christina did have heavier fabrics around the chest area, but with the sheer materials, she was showing some skin. The actress also made her look fairly festive as the holiday season approaches. Ricci wore her dark locks slicked back and swept to the side a little, also sporting a pale and blush-heavy face of makeup complete with a deep red lip. She plays the role of Ms. Marilyn Thornhill on the new series, streaming on Netflix.