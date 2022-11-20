Christina Ricci is looking stunning as she injects a little goth energy into her red carpet look. The actress is currently making major headlines for the recent premiere of Wednesday, the prequel to the much-loved and iconic movie The Addams Family. Christina updated her Instagram to mark both her attendance and her look, and she made sure to honor 2022's biggest sheer trend in a fun, see-through dress with a spider accent. The former child star made it a classy affair, also opting for jet-black palettes. Fans have left her over 90,000 likes.
Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Spider Dress
Stuns In Spiderweb Dress
Photos showed the 42-year-old actress looking far younger than her years. Ricci rocked up to the L.A. premiere in a sleeveless and sheer black dress with a sparkly gold spiderweb logo around the middle. Going for opaque and sparkle-adorned fabrics around the neck hem and showing off her arms via tiny tulle sleeves, Christina sizzled, also flaunting her trim waistline.
Christina did have heavier fabrics around the chest area, but with the sheer materials, she was showing some skin. The actress also made her look fairly festive as the holiday season approaches. Ricci wore her dark locks slicked back and swept to the side a little, also sporting a pale and blush-heavy face of makeup complete with a deep red lip. She plays the role of Ms. Marilyn Thornhill on the new series, streaming on Netflix.
High-End Designer
Christina made sure to tag her dress' Rodarte brand as she posted to Instagram. She wrote: "Last night for the @wednesdaynetflix premiere with some of my favorites ❤️🔥," also shouting out Rodarte and her glam team.
More Rodarte!
On November 11, Christina stunned for posed photos with 2021-married husband Mark Hampton. Posing in a cut-out, slinky, and floral printed dress, she wrote:
"Get yourself someone who on important stressful days will make sure you’re fed, will entertain and care for the people who come to do your glam, who will do your hair in the most beautiful thoughtful way, will help you make style choices like nail color and bags as though it means something to him (because it means something to you)."
"Then carefully pin the flowers on your @rodarte gown like the best stylist in town and once you arrive at said event he spends the whole night taking pictures of you and your favorites," she added.
Celeb Followers!
