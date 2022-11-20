Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Amazing In Low-Cut Dress

Photos showed the Hollywood star looking like an angel in white. Catherine swathed her hourglass curves in her Maticevski dress. The gown, which was fitted and flared below the knee to form a fishtail train, came with ruched detailing up top, a cap sleeve design, plus plenty of skin on show via its deep-cut and feminine neckline.

Catherine sported a light French manicure to match her white dress, also glamming up with a heavy face of makeup. She wore a pink blusher, highlighter, and dark eyeliner, also rocking a deep and glossy red lip as she flashed a smile.