Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking stunning in a mermaid-style and plunging white dress as she rocks an unusual and stylish look while attending a high-profile event. The 53-year-old actress looked a million dollars last week as she hit up the premiere of The Addams Family prequel Wednesday - Catherine rolled up to the Hollywood Legion Theater while in a fishtail gown, and she definitely nailed her look. The wife to Michael Douglas also marked her attendance and her choice of dress on Instagram, where fans have left over 21,000 likes.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Amazing In Low-Cut Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Plunging Fishtail Dress
Photos showed the Hollywood star looking like an angel in white. Catherine swathed her hourglass curves in her Maticevski dress. The gown, which was fitted and flared below the knee to form a fishtail train, came with ruched detailing up top, a cap sleeve design, plus plenty of skin on show via its deep-cut and feminine neckline.
Catherine sported a light French manicure to match her white dress, also glamming up with a heavy face of makeup. She wore a pink blusher, highlighter, and dark eyeliner, also rocking a deep and glossy red lip as she flashed a smile.
Sharing It On Instagram
In a small gallery of photos documenting her look, Catherine wrote: "About last night. “Wednesday” premiered in LaLaLand last night. Wow! What a night! Dylan, my son, sashayed me down the black carpet. My Maticevski gown was my ying to my Morticia Addams yang. And we had a ‘crystal ball’ cannot wait for you all to see this. Beware………………"
Catherine has a starring role in the series. The role of Morticia Addams is hers and once came played by Carolyn Jones.
Throwback With Michael Douglas
Shortly before her share, Zeta-Jones updated with a throwback of herself and Basic Instinct star husband Michael Douglas.
"Throw Back Thursday♥️Honey Hubby and I on a date. Honey Hubby has been ‘outta town’ shooting in Europe, since this photo was taken😂 I am kidding before you all squawk😂 looking forward to few date nights before year’s end," she wrote, while sharing an image of the couple back in the day. The couple this month celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.
22 Years And One Day
Sharing an adorable kiss moment with her husband, CZJ told fans: "22 years and 1 day! It’s in the fine details..love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary." Catherine's Instagram is followed by celebrities including sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, actress Sofia Vergara, and High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens.