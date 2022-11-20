Brie Larson is looking sensational as she flaunts her long and toned legs in a thigh-skimming miniskirt while shouting out Disney+. The MCU actress, known for her grueling workouts, showed the results of her sweat sessions as she got all dolled up for an official event - she's starring in the new show Growing Up, which premiered on September 8. Posting to her Instagram, Brie wowed as she rocked a tiny skirt and high heels, as she continues to make headlines for opening up and saying that filming the series has changed her.
Brie Larson Looks Incredible In A Mini Skirt
Stuns In Short Skirt And Heels
Posing by a printed backdrop showing a Visa sponsorship, Brie wowed as she hugged one of her costars. The blonde was looking Amazonian as she wore a tiny and lightweight black miniskirt with a slinky feel, adding in a semi-sheer and long-sleeved white blouse with a pussy bow. All smiles, the Captain America star sizzled with her killer legs on show, also rocking a gold pair of heeled sandals.
Brie wore her signature blonde locks down and a little curled around her shoulders. The cameras were flashing as Brie, too, flashed her winner smile.
Playing Taylor Swift
Brie shouted another celebrity in her caption. She was playing Grammy winner Taylor Swift's Bejeweled track. In a caption, Brie wrote:
"We can still make the whole place shimmer. Miss being with the incredible young adults from #DisneyGrowingUp everyday. Check out how Vanessa and so many others are making the world shimmer, now on @disneyplus." Fans have left over 115,000 likes.
Says New Series Changed Her
In September, and amid the release of Growing Up, Brie opened up to People on shooting - she also serves as executive producer on the show. "I'm not the same," she revealed. "I'm a better person. I'm a better partner. I'm a better human after meeting all of these incredible, incredible heroes." Brie added:
"They are able to articulate and talk about things that I don't know if, at their age, I would've had the courage to be able to talk about, and they're doing an incredible service to us."
'Cried A Lot'
Also admitting that it's been an emotional ride, Larson continued: "I've cried a lot through this process and it's not just sad tears. It's just happy tears and tears of gratitude."
For more from Brie, give her Instagram account a follow. Celebrity followers include singer Gwen Stefani, socialite Paris Hilton, plus Netflix star Bella Thorne.