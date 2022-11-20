Maren Morris is stunning in a skimpy zebra-print bikini as she proves that it's still a Hot Girl Summer in November. The country singer put her fit figure and her sensational curves on display as she updated her Instagram three days ago - Maren, 32, was also posting from Mexico as she enjoys a vacation with her husband Ryan Hurd. The country singer wowed fans as she showed off her enviable figure, even matching her caption to her swimwear by using three zebra emojis. Fans have left the Chasing After You hitmaker over 35,000 likes.
Maren Morris Sizzles In A Zebra-Print Bikini
Stuns In Mexico Bikini Snaps
Photos showed Maren poolside and enjoying the perks of a luxurious resort. The singer was photographed by a still-water and infinity pool with ocean views and a gazebo on a distant terrace.
Flaunting her trim waistline, legs, and curves, Maren went spicy as she rocked a triangle and zebra-print bikini with tiny string bottoms. Going super-tiny as she flashed the flesh, Maren also looked to the side in one photo, this as she wore shades to shield her from beating rays. Further included was some fun selfie action, plus a shot of the star's feet on a towel-laid lounger as she enjoyed the view.
Shot With The Hubby
Also shared with Maren's followers was a photo of her with her husband Ryan, this after a recent triple Grammy nomination.
"Getting to do life and music with you is a privilege.You never make me choose one or the other. It’s beautiful, frustrating, jet-lagged, exciting and all encompassing. And hey, we got a freaking country song of the year nomination together. Music might have been my first but you’re my last love @ryanhurd," Maren captioned the outdoor photo.
Grammy Nominations
Maren's nominations are for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance. The latter is for a song she co-wrote with her husband.
Says COVID Was 'Humbling'
Maren has had time to reflect on the pandemic. "I think that COVID, especially for the music community, having no touring happening for the first time ever, was just so humbling," she told Stereogum, adding that it was "heavy," but ultimately "humbling."
The singer has remained active throughout the global pandemic. Her Instagram, followed by 1.6 million, is also kept on by an array of celebrities. Following her are country star Carrie Underwood, reality stars Kristin Cavallari and Lisa Rinna, actress Reese Witherspoon, plus legend Goldie Hawn. For more, give her account a follow.