Georgia Steel Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Lace Bra

In a small gallery, Georgia posed indoors amid white walls and wooden flooring. The reality star looked like a total doll as she went cute, also upping the ante in her plunging and push-up black bralette. Georgia opted for lacy black fabrics and a neck detail forming a cut-out. Small cap sleeves drew attention to her arms, with the cropped finish also showcasing a mean set of abs.

Georgia added in low-slung and figure-hugging black jeans as she tugged them down a little in her opening shot. She also wore a simple black shoulder bag to accessorize her look. Glam-wise, the 24-year-old sported a warming face of makeup complete with blush. She also rocked purple eyeshadow and eyeliner, wearing her long locks down and with side bangs.