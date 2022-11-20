Georgia Steel Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Lace Bra

Georgia Steel is stunning in skimpy black lingerie as she both flaunts her steely-strong abs and shouts out a brand. The Celebs Go Dating star has been busy promoting a variety of clothing brands alongside the Missy Empire clothing collection she has to her name, and the latest came from name-dropping underwear brand Pour Moi. Looking gorgeous as she delighted her Instagram followers, Georgia posed showing off her curves and her muscles, also keeping things simple as she rocked an all-black look. She posted for her 1.5 million fans from London, U.K.