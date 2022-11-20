Georgia Steel Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Lace Bra

Georgia Steel
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Geri Green

Georgia Steel is stunning in skimpy black lingerie as she both flaunts her steely-strong abs and shouts out a brand. The Celebs Go Dating star has been busy promoting a variety of clothing brands alongside the Missy Empire clothing collection she has to her name, and the latest came from name-dropping underwear brand Pour Moi. Looking gorgeous as she delighted her Instagram followers, Georgia posed showing off her curves and her muscles, also keeping things simple as she rocked an all-black look. She posted for her 1.5 million fans from London, U.K.

Stunning In Black Lingerie

In a small gallery, Georgia posed indoors amid white walls and wooden flooring. The reality star looked like a total doll as she went cute, also upping the ante in her plunging and push-up black bralette. Georgia opted for lacy black fabrics and a neck detail forming a cut-out. Small cap sleeves drew attention to her arms, with the cropped finish also showcasing a mean set of abs.

Georgia added in low-slung and figure-hugging black jeans as she tugged them down a little in her opening shot. She also wore a simple black shoulder bag to accessorize her look. Glam-wise, the 24-year-old sported a warming face of makeup complete with blush. She also rocked purple eyeshadow and eyeliner, wearing her long locks down and with side bangs.

Getting Paid!

In a caption, the Love Island star wrote: "It’s me, always has been always will be @pourmoiltd ad." Georgia has the numbers of likes to her IG posts disabled - doing similar is reality star and clothing designer Khloe Kardashian. Georgia also shouts out clothing brand Boohoo on social media, joining the likes of model Demi Rose, here.

What's Her Paycheck?

On Instagram, earnings correlate with following. Per Vox:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry." With her 1.5 million followers, Steel is in a strong position to earn herself some decent top-up cash.

Missy Empire Clothing Collection

Georgia doesn't just model apparel for pay. She's been busy designing her own, and her latest Missy Empire collection comes with plenty of sparkle - just in time for the holidays. The star is also the founder of her At Home With Geesteel brand.

