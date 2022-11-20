Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Toned Physique In Intense Workout Video

In a small gallery of photos, Lindsey posed in an indoor gym with wooden floors and hanging glossy punching bags.

The Minnesota native sizzled as she flaunted her toned abs and strong legs. She wore a skintight and stripe-accent pair of leggings in hot pink, adding in a matching sports bra bearing the Under Armour logo. Lindsey wore her signature blonde locks in a ponytail braid and away from her face. She was seen delivering a side lunge while holding a massive circular weight in one image.

Also drawing attention to her defined arms and shoulders, Vonn made sure fans got a close-up. She also highlighted her pink and grey sneakers in one slide.