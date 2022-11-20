Lindsey Vonn is pumping major iron and stunning in pink spandex as she delivers a wowing workout. The former alpine skier put her Olympian body on show in a pre-weekend Instagram share, as she shouted out her partnership with sportswear brand Under Armour. Lindsey continues to shout out the brand's Project Rock, and this video was showing that she's made of mean stuff. The ex to pro golfer Tiger Woods delighted fans with gym photos while rocking leggings and a sports bra. She also talked about her workout mindset, one seemingly made of iron. Fans are calling her a "POWERGIRL."
Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Toned Physique In Intense Workout Video
Body Of Steel
In a small gallery of photos, Lindsey posed in an indoor gym with wooden floors and hanging glossy punching bags.
The Minnesota native sizzled as she flaunted her toned abs and strong legs. She wore a skintight and stripe-accent pair of leggings in hot pink, adding in a matching sports bra bearing the Under Armour logo. Lindsey wore her signature blonde locks in a ponytail braid and away from her face. She was seen delivering a side lunge while holding a massive circular weight in one image.
Also drawing attention to her defined arms and shoulders, Vonn made sure fans got a close-up. She also highlighted her pink and grey sneakers in one slide.
Her 'Iron Paradise'
In a caption, Lindsey wrote: "My Iron Paradise is a mindset more than it is a place. It’s a place I go, mentally, to put in the work. To raise the bar. Where is your Iron Paradise? New @ProjectRock gear drops tomorrow at 5am PT/8am ET."
In a separate video, the former athlete dropped a video, here showing her side lunge and weights work. Lindsey also built up her strength with mat work.
"The Iron Paradise is where I go to find myself. It’s a mindset I tap into where I no longer hear - or care - what other people’s expectations of me are. It’s the place where I find strength and confidence," she wrote.
Busy With Brand Deals
Under Armour is also fronted by Fast & Furious star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In 2022, Lindsey also made headlines for dropping an eyewear collection with the luxury brand Yniq.
Ski Goggles In Bikini
In the summer, Vonn wowed in a pink bikini and open shirt look while poolside and sizzling as she promoted her Yniq collab. "My ski goggles don’t work as well on the beach… so I created something new… launching tomorrow 🚨🎉 @yniqeyewear," she told fans.