Christina Aguilera Dazzles In A Show-Stopping Purple Dress

Christina Aguilera put on a sizzling and busty display in a plunging purple gown while gracing the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards. The 41-year-old pop sensation looked like a million dollars while attending the high-profile event in Las Vegas, NV last week, and she definitely dressed to impress.

Xtina rocked up in a low-cut and figure-hugging dress with massive sleeve detailing, showing off her ample assets and her slim waist as she went full glam. Giving the Kardashians a run for their money on the glitz front, the Grammy winner went nails, eyeshadow, and lips to match her dress. Of course, photos of her quickly went viral.