Christina Aguilera Dazzles In A Show-Stopping Purple Dress

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Christina Aguilera put on a sizzling and busty display in a plunging purple gown while gracing the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards. The 41-year-old pop sensation looked like a million dollars while attending the high-profile event in Las Vegas, NV last week, and she definitely dressed to impress.

Xtina rocked up in a low-cut and figure-hugging dress with massive sleeve detailing, showing off her ample assets and her slim waist as she went full glam. Giving the Kardashians a run for their money on the glitz front, the Grammy winner went nails, eyeshadow, and lips to match her dress. Of course, photos of her quickly went viral.

The Latest

Taylor Russell Stuns In Daring See-Through Dress

Marisa Tomei Embraces Her Natural Beauty In A No-Makeup Look

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Spider Dress

Bunnie Xo Sizzles In See-Through Leggings

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Amazing In Low-Cut Dress

Stuns In Plunging Dress

Christina Aguilera
Wikimedia | Daviddavid00

Nearly spilling out of her dress, Christina stunned as she posed confidently in her daring and bold look.

The reality judge drew attention to her curves as she tastefully showcased her figure in her bustier-like and slightly ruched number. The dress came with huge puffy and flower-like fabrics around the shoulders, plus long sleeves. Christina was styled by Chris Horan for the event. Glam-wise, the blonde opted for her light locks swept back away from her face and with loose hanging strands framing her face.

Xtina further rocked a full face of makeup complete with blush, purple eyeshadow, and a matte lip. She added in a purple manicure and ring jewelry.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

Fans Love It

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker, this year celebrating 20 years since the 2022 release of her Stripped album, was quick to mark the look on Instagram. She posted photos of her dress, which fans left her over 100,000 likes on. "A night to remember," she wrote.

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In A Bikini Poolside

A Winning Night

Aguilera didn't walk away empty-handed. "AGUILERA wins Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. This album is my heart, my NAME! To receive recognition for a project so personal to me is indescribable. Thank you so much @latingrammys ❤️," the singer wrote while showing off a different black dress she wore for the night.

Says Vote, People!

Christina shifted away from music and into politics for the recent midterms. "Only 1 in 5 public schools in California has an arts and music program. Music & art are crucial in supporting Children’s mental health and emotional well-being," Aguilera wrote this month, adding this to be the reason why she is passionate about Prop 28.

For more from Christina and to see what she posts next, give her Instagram a follow. Her feed is kept tabs on my 8.5 million.

Read Next

Must Read

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.