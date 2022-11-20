Sarah Hyland Looks Stunning As She Talks About 'Unhealthy Relationship' Signs

Sarah Hyland
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Sarah Hyland is looking stunning as she ditches the glam and puts her eyeglasses on for a cute look and to talk about unhealthy relationships while promoting a banking app. The former sitcom star has largely been making November headlines for jetting out to the Maldives with 2022-married husband Wells Adams - while that relationship seems more than healthy, Sarah is seemingly aware that not everyone's relationships are. In a recent Instagram post, the Modern Family alum shouted out her new partnership with Sofi, a finance app. Nope, she wasn't talking about relationships with significant others, but your relationship with money.

The Latest

Taylor Russell Stuns In Daring See-Through Dress

Marisa Tomei Embraces Her Natural Beauty In A No-Makeup Look

Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Spider Dress

Bunnie Xo Sizzles In See-Through Leggings

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Amazing In Low-Cut Dress

Time To Get Real

Sarah Hyland
Wikimedia | MyCanon

Filming herself in selfie mode and indoors, the actress kept it low-key in a beige and slouchy hoodie. She also wore her dark locks tied back, plus her eyeglasses. "I'm in an unhealthy relationship," she was heard saying, then adding that she needed to "break up right now."

Who with? Her bank. Surprise footage then swung to a much more glam look as Sarah wore a leggy skirt suit with a matching blazer while all dolled up. She sat outdoors as she flaunted her toned legs, then shoved her phone and the Sofia app into the camera.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

New Partner Status

Sarah took to her caption, writing: "I can spot an unhealthy relationship from a mile away. Or should I say, an island away 🫠That’s why I’m partnering with @sofi to help you spot the signs—so you can break up with your bad banking relationship and get the financial glow up you deserve. #sofipartner."

Quick to reply with a humorous "Minor heart attack" was husband Wells Adams.

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In A Bikini Poolside

Talking Real Relationships

Fans have watched Sarah and Wells go from dating to married. Wells slipped into Sarah's DMS, which kicked everything off. In 2018, the couple moved in together.

"I think it’s brought us closer,” Sarah told Us Weekly in August of that year. "I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”

Finally Married In 2022

Sarah and Wells' wedding was postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic. This year, the two finally tied the knot, with Sarah sharing her gorgeous floor-length white wedding gown on social media. Sarah last month celebrated five years overall as Wells' other half, sharing a wedding kiss on her IG.

Read Next

Must Read

Amy Adams Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy Corset Dress

Sarah Hyland Sizzles In A Bikini While Straddling Her Husband

Hailey Bieber Shows Off 'Yummy Birthday Treats' In Bra And Underwear

Ariel Winter Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.