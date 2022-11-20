Sarah Hyland is looking stunning as she ditches the glam and puts her eyeglasses on for a cute look and to talk about unhealthy relationships while promoting a banking app. The former sitcom star has largely been making November headlines for jetting out to the Maldives with 2022-married husband Wells Adams - while that relationship seems more than healthy, Sarah is seemingly aware that not everyone's relationships are. In a recent Instagram post, the Modern Family alum shouted out her new partnership with Sofi, a finance app. Nope, she wasn't talking about relationships with significant others, but your relationship with money.
Sarah Hyland Looks Stunning As She Talks About 'Unhealthy Relationship' Signs
Time To Get Real
Filming herself in selfie mode and indoors, the actress kept it low-key in a beige and slouchy hoodie. She also wore her dark locks tied back, plus her eyeglasses. "I'm in an unhealthy relationship," she was heard saying, then adding that she needed to "break up right now."
Who with? Her bank. Surprise footage then swung to a much more glam look as Sarah wore a leggy skirt suit with a matching blazer while all dolled up. She sat outdoors as she flaunted her toned legs, then shoved her phone and the Sofia app into the camera.
New Partner Status
Sarah took to her caption, writing: "I can spot an unhealthy relationship from a mile away. Or should I say, an island away 🫠That’s why I’m partnering with @sofi to help you spot the signs—so you can break up with your bad banking relationship and get the financial glow up you deserve. #sofipartner."
Quick to reply with a humorous "Minor heart attack" was husband Wells Adams.
Talking Real Relationships
Fans have watched Sarah and Wells go from dating to married. Wells slipped into Sarah's DMS, which kicked everything off. In 2018, the couple moved in together.
"I think it’s brought us closer,” Sarah told Us Weekly in August of that year. "I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”
Finally Married In 2022
Sarah and Wells' wedding was postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic. This year, the two finally tied the knot, with Sarah sharing her gorgeous floor-length white wedding gown on social media. Sarah last month celebrated five years overall as Wells' other half, sharing a wedding kiss on her IG.