Sofia Vergara is looking smoking hot as she shares sizzling throwbacks from her '90s modeling days. The sitcom star and reality judge made headlines for turning 50 this year - while fans continue to think she looks just as good at the big FIVE-OH, they also don't complain when old-school content lands on their feeds. In a recent Instagram share, Sofia posted two shots that showed off her 20-something figure, going for both a bootylicious opening shot and a cleavage-baring second image. Sofia has gained over 530,000 likes for her post, and fans can't get enough.
Sofia Vergara Stuns In Sexy Throwback Photos
Colombia Days
Sofia name-dropped her home country of Colombia in her caption. Her first photo came from a denim show. Here, the Modern Family alum sizzled while showcasing her curves in a tight pair of jeans, also going super low-rise, tight, and belted. Flashing hints of her trim waistline, the actress also added in a peasant blouse in white. She went cropped for a sexy finish while posing indoors and wearing her long locks down.
Fans know when to swipe. In the second photo, Sofia flaunted her ample assets while facing the camera and modeling a plunging halterneck top in brown - slight cowgirl vibes here upped the ante.
'A Long Time Ago'
In both shots, Sofia rocked a matte and full face of makeup drawing attention to her features. "#tbt a long long time ago in Colombia🥳🥳," the A-Lister star wrote.
The photos come from decades before Sofia made it on TV. Modern Family made her the highest-paid actress on television. In April 2020, the sitcom ended and Sofia transitioned into reality judging on America's Got Talent.
Jokes She Was 'Born' In A Push-Up Bra
Sofia has addressed her sex appeal.
“I was born in my little push-up bra,” she jokingly told The Independent. “For me, sexy is something that I never really thought about until I moved to the United States, because in Latin America, everybody goes to the beach with a G-string and you are always in high heels and make-up. It’s just our day-to-day thing.”
Says She 'Hates Being Old'
While Vergara is regarded as a celebrity who is 100% defying her age, the actress seemingly isn't too keen on getting older. “I hate being old. Whatever woman in her forties that tells you she doesn’t care, they’re lying!” she added.
Also known for defying their age around the 50 mark are actresses Jennifer Aniston and talk show queen Kelly Ripa.