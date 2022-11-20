Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curves In A Bikini

Regarding slaying bikini looks, Larsa Pippen is the queen, as no one comes close. Over the years, she has mastered the art of thrilling fans by showing off her banging body in various swimwear. All summer, the Miami princess has been living it up, from chilling by the poolside to lounging in the yacht, and this is quite evident on her Instagram as there's an abundance of swimwear looks on her page. The Real Housewives of Miami star gave us a glimpse of her life by captioning the post, "Life is good."
Scroll to see.