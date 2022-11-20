Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curves In A Bikini

Close-up shot of Larsa Pippen
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Regarding slaying bikini looks, Larsa Pippen is the queen, as no one comes close. Over the years, she has mastered the art of thrilling fans by showing off her banging body in various swimwear. All summer, the Miami princess has been living it up, from chilling by the poolside to lounging in the yacht, and this is quite evident on her Instagram as there's an abundance of swimwear looks on her page. The Real Housewives of Miami star gave us a glimpse of her life by captioning the post, "Life is good."

Scroll to see.

The Latest

Husband Gets Slammed For Refusing To Buy Lemonade For His Pregnant Wife

Ariel Winter Shares Mini 'Modern Family' Reunion To Celebrate Sarah Hyland's Marriage

Jennifer Ehle Believes This '1923' Cast Member Will Be A Breakout Star

Ana de Armas Was Once Kicked Out Of School For This Absurd Reason

'Stranger Things' Star In Negotiations For Leading Role In ‘A Quiet Place' Spinoff

Putting Her Assets On Display

The TV personality didn't shy away from flaunting her derriere as she lay back on her lounger seat, soaking up some sunlight. Larsa flashed a cute smile at the camera in her strappy bikini while her skin glowed. However, the mom of four kept her makeup minimal as she completed her look with bold black sunglasses.

Entertainment

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

By Fatima Araos

84 Degrees Hot!

In line with her "life is good" outlook, she had previously shared a post where she knelt down on a white boat seat while displaying her toned tummy and legs. Her bathing suit is a string-only all-black Chanel ensemble. Larsa has the ability to make a basic black look quite seductive at 48; we think that's her superpower.

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

Are Larsa And Marcus Jordan An Item?

Larsa and Scottie Pippen
Wikimedia | AaronY

The 48-year-old, who has four children with Scottie Pippen, has consistently made headlines in one way or another, either as a result of fans dragging her for refusing to acknowledge having plastic surgery or as a result of friendship problems, not to mention her romantic dramas. The RHOM star, who filed for divorce from Scottie three years prior and received it in January, has been in the news for reportedly spending time with Marcus Jordan, her ex-husband's best friend's son.

According to sources, when romance rumors about Pippen and Jordan, 31, initially appeared in September, they were just friends. Since then, the pair have been spotted hanging out and attending events, including the Rolling Loud music festival in New York.

New Development

As if things couldn't get much better, a viral video that was going around showed Marcus making out with an IG model in front of his house, which left fans a little perplexed. However, a source aware of the circumstances told page six;

“Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together; they’re dating. It's so new, they’re just enjoying time getting to know each other.”

The source also added that Pippen "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now.”

Read Next

Must Read

'I'm A Gym Rat Now': Billie Eilish Embraces Lifestyle Change After Injury

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

Lizzo Sends 2022 Emmy Dress On Request From A TikTok User

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

All About Kaley Cuoco's Sister Briana Cuoco

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.