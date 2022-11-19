Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Blazer

Close Up Shot Of Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian is the first of the three Kardashian sisters and quite the trailblazer. The reality TV star had a wedding ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry with over three outfits, an unconventional wedding dress, and a handsome husband as the cherry on top.

Kardashian proved she's not stopping anytime soon as she stepped out with her husband, Travis Barker, at the GQ Men of the Year party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Thursday, looking insane in a racy black number.

Let's get into the details.

A Black Affair

Kardashian donned a busty black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline beneath a mesh and sequins tuxedo blazer styled to perfection by Dani Michelle and Chris B. Kim.

The star shone brightly in this ensemble as she paired it with black pumps, posed for pictures with a cute plus one, and carried a cute black purse.

Hairstylist Irinel de Leon styled Kardashian's natural raven bob into a wet look, and Leah Darcy Pike gave her a daring smoky eye and nude pout. Barker's 19-year-old son Landon Asher joined the cute couple on the carpet and donned a chic black ensemble.

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

GQ Men And Travis Barker

GQ Men of the Year is an annual celebration of the year's cultural highlights and features profiled, interviews, and videos showcasing actors, athletes, politicians, designers, and musicians who have done memorable things in Hollywood.

Travis Barker graced the event dressed to the nines and flashed his heavily tattooed chest under a black leather motorcycle jacket and a flamboyant faux-fur maxi-coat and looked like a fashion icon.

Opening Up On IVF Struggles

Kourtney Kardashian In White Tank Top And Jeans
In an interview with GQ magazine, the couple also recently opened up on their struggles with getting pregnant and a difficult IVF journey and promised to try every way to help Kardashian get pregnant.

"The process is super hard for a woman, I don't care if I'm c**ming in a cup, or whatever, it's real life, if any of that can help people-seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman, You saw her struggle with and talk about it, That's real."

Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason, 12; Penelope,10; and Reign, 7. While Barker has two Landon;19, Alabama Luella,16; and a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya,23.

Putting On A Show

The 43-year-old couldn't keep her hands off Barker in the venue as they exchanged intense french kisses on and off the carpet.

The newly wedded couple is especially famous for their public display of affection and whirlwind romance throughout their 16 months of romance. Now that they're married, it's about to get even more intense, and we don't mind.

