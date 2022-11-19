Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Blazer

Kourtney Kardashian is the first of the three Kardashian sisters and quite the trailblazer. The reality TV star had a wedding ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry with over three outfits, an unconventional wedding dress, and a handsome husband as the cherry on top.

Kardashian proved she's not stopping anytime soon as she stepped out with her husband, Travis Barker, at the GQ Men of the Year party at The West Hollywood EDITION on Thursday, looking insane in a racy black number.

Let's get into the details.