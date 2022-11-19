Sydney Sweeney Oozes Glamour In Curve-Hugging Silk Dress

Closeup of Sydney Sweeney with center-parted hairstyle
Sydney Sweeney is giving a whole new meaning to “green goddess”!

The 25-year-old Euphoria star spent a “crazy fun 12 hours” in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, November 17, to attend the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, following her red carpet appearance at the UK version of the event the previous night. She was one of this year’s honorees at the annual award show alongside Andrew Garfield and Zoe Kravitz, among other big names in entertainment, sports, and culture.

For the Madrid show, Sweeney came dressed to impress in a green silk gown. See below.

Gorgeous In Vintage Green Versace

The White Lotus star shared a photo dump on Instagram taken during her trip, which she captioned, “what a crazy fun 12 hours in Spain ♥️ thank you @gqspain for such an honor🥰 (need to come back soon!!).”

In the first three slides, she’s posing at a winding marble staircase in her gorgeous green gown, a vintage Gianni Versace Couture number featuring a low neckline, figure-hugging silhouette, and twist detailing along the bustline.

'This Is What Dreams Are Made Of'

Sydney Sweeney posing in printed suit
In the succeeding two photos, Sweeney is seen posing onstage with Spanish actress Milena Smit and fellow honoree Joseph Quinn. Then there’s an adorable picture of her in her hotel room post-show, wearing a white robe and holding her GQ “Mujer del Año 2022” award with a huge smile on her face. The last slide is a screenshot taken from Hilary Duff’s What Dreams Are Made Of music video from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, with a text overlay saying, “Hey now! Hey now! This is what dreams are made of.”

Hair And Makeup

As for glam, the Spokane, Washington native wore her brunette tresses down in beachy waves and accentuated her eyes with heavy dark liner and amethyst shadow.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards in Madrid was a star-studded event attended by a ton of super-chic Spanish celebs. Watch the red carpet arrivals below:

Another Stunning Outfit At The London Show

It has certainly been an ultra-glamorous week for Sweeney. On Wednesday, November 16, she graced the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, where she was initially feted wearing an attention-grabbing ensemble by LaQuan Smith. It consisted of an asymmetrical black gown with a midriff cutout paired with a metallic bra plate top.

“thank you @britishgq for such a wonderful night :) it was a pinch me moment to be recognized among such a talented group ♥️✨👾,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her look.

