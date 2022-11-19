Sydney Sweeney Oozes Glamour In Curve-Hugging Silk Dress

Sydney Sweeney is giving a whole new meaning to “green goddess”!

The 25-year-old Euphoria star spent a “crazy fun 12 hours” in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, November 17, to attend the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, following her red carpet appearance at the UK version of the event the previous night. She was one of this year’s honorees at the annual award show alongside Andrew Garfield and Zoe Kravitz, among other big names in entertainment, sports, and culture.

For the Madrid show, Sweeney came dressed to impress in a green silk gown. See below.