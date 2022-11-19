Hailey Bieber Shows Off 'Yummy Birthday Treats' In Bra And Underwear

The photo showed Hailey looking feminine and classy as she posed amid lavender flooring and walls. Leaning back a little as she closed her eyes and stretched her arms behind her, the wife to singer Justin Bieber modeled a pale pink and satin bra with a plunging neckline and structured cups.

Hailey added in sporty and stretchy pale pink briefs to match, here showing off her jaw-dropping abs and her shapely and gym-honed legs. The YSL ambassador was photographed with a white frosted and cherry-topped cake on a stand. Going for dark locks worn down, Hailey also sported a glowing face of dewy makeup complete with plenty of pink blusher.