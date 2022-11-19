Hailey Bieber is looking stunning as she shows off her supermodel body in satin underwear and talks "birthday" treats. The 25-year-old has been busy promoting her 2022-released Rhode skincare brand, one offering fans a $30 max price cap and so far getting plenty of positive reviews. In a recent Instagram share, Rhode featured its CEO stripped down to skimpy undies as she posed on the floor just days before she turns 26. There was a cake to be seen and plenty of Hailey's Amazonian figure on show. Fans of Rhode have left over 51,000 likes.
Hailey Bieber Shows Off 'Yummy Birthday Treats' In Bra And Underwear
Stuns In Satin Underwear
The photo showed Hailey looking feminine and classy as she posed amid lavender flooring and walls. Leaning back a little as she closed her eyes and stretched her arms behind her, the wife to singer Justin Bieber modeled a pale pink and satin bra with a plunging neckline and structured cups.
Hailey added in sporty and stretchy pale pink briefs to match, here showing off her jaw-dropping abs and her shapely and gym-honed legs. The YSL ambassador was photographed with a white frosted and cherry-topped cake on a stand. Going for dark locks worn down, Hailey also sported a glowing face of dewy makeup complete with plenty of pink blusher.
Promoting New Lip Treatment
In a caption, Rhode told fans: "Why we ♡ the new, limited edition Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake: 🍰 tastes like a slice of fluffy birthday cake🍰 yummy restorative lip treatment to gloss and glaze lips with hydration 🍰 ingredients like shea butter, cupuaçu and babassu replenish dry skin + seal in moisture for plump, soft, delicious lips."
Fans have actually been complaining in the comments - not about the products, but about the fact that Rhode doesn't offer international shipping. One user said that Brazil is missing out.
Putting Her All Into It
Hailey has admitted that she has her limitations - she might be passionate about skincare, but the Victoria's Secret ambassador isn't a dermatologist.
"We brought in a dermatologist, we consulted with a cosmetic chemist… I had conversations with a lot of people that are very influential and knowledgeable in the skin-care space. And that was really how we brought these formulas to life in the labs," she told Allure.
Joining A Crowded Space
Hailey joins the long list of stars now retailing either makeup or beauty products. Doing the same are Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Jessica Alba, and Lady Gaga.