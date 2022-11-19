Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In Skimpy SKIMS Bikini

Kim Kardashian has caught over 5 million likes for a sensational and eye-popping bikini display as she continues to promote her SKIMS brand. The 42-year-old mogul stripped down to swimwear in an Instagram share before the weekend, showing off her 21-pound weight loss and that her curves are still A-Okay. Posting for her army of followers, the Hulu star sizzled in a very tiny and bejeweled bikini in brown, going low-key with an indoor opener but keeping her glam game strong. Kim wowed as she drew attention to her figure, and she's likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.
Kim shared a large gallery. Her opening slide came with a massive ab show - here, Kim posed backed by light-colored couches and poor lighting while a studio light shone onto her.
Showing off her 24-inch waist and curvy hips, plus her gym-honed arms and shoulders, the billionaire mogul made sure all eyes were on her, also rocking her 2022 blonde locks down. Kim added in a matte face of makeup complete with highlighter and blush, also flaunting her plump pout via a rosy and slightly frosted lip. The sister to Khloe Kardashian then shared even bustier snaps as fans swiped right. Also included was a selfie of the reality star, plus shots of her with silver-effect lighting. "S K I M S holiday shop available now," Kim wrote.
Kim has made major headlines this year for dropping 21 pounds. She shed some of the weight for this year's Met Gala as she slipped into a dress once worn by bombshell Marilyn Monroe. Kim seems to have embraced the healthy lifestyle, although she has been criticized for her weight loss.
Kim continues to run her 2019-founded SKIMS brand alongside her 2022-founded SKKN by Kim skincare line. Of the former, Kim told Vogue:
"All of our collections are made from materials that you can wear all day, every day. Being comfortable is really important to me and I’m a firm believer that when you feel your best, you look your best. You can always find me in Skims PJs or our Fits Everybody underwear because of how effortless and easy they are.”
SKIMS has now hit icon status and is adored for its basics, swimwear, bodysuits, dresses, and more. For more from Kim, give her Instagram a follow.