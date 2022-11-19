Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In Skimpy SKIMS Bikini

Kim shared a large gallery. Her opening slide came with a massive ab show - here, Kim posed backed by light-colored couches and poor lighting while a studio light shone onto her.

Showing off her 24-inch waist and curvy hips, plus her gym-honed arms and shoulders, the billionaire mogul made sure all eyes were on her, also rocking her 2022 blonde locks down. Kim added in a matte face of makeup complete with highlighter and blush, also flaunting her plump pout via a rosy and slightly frosted lip. The sister to Khloe Kardashian then shared even bustier snaps as fans swiped right. Also included was a selfie of the reality star, plus shots of her with silver-effect lighting. "S K I M S holiday shop available now," Kim wrote.