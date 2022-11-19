Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Mini Dress While Playing 'This Or That' With Sister

The siblings were faced with a series of questions, including still or sparkling water, pineapple on pizza (or none), plus bread vs. pretzel. Lindsay was seen teetering around and giggling a little as she picked her options.

The sister duo was also asked if they would go for a new show or rewatching one. "This or that: Lohan Sisters Edition ✨Falling for Christmas is now streaming! 🎄," a caption read, with Lindsay also posting the video to her Instagram.