Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Mini Dress While Playing 'This Or That' With Sister

Lindsay Lohan
Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
Geri Green

Lindsay Lohan and sister Ali Lohan have been having fun playing "this or that" while rocking stylish looks. The Mean Girls star is currently making major headlines as fans stream her Falling for Christmas movie on Netflix, and the streaming platform has honored its latest star in a new video. Posting before the weekend, Netflix showed Lindsay and her sibling having fun as they played a game. The two also looked stunning, with Lindsay wearing a sparkly silver minidress and Ali donning a trendy pants look. The sibling duo has already been in the news this month for being spotted together in the street. Now, fans can get to know more about them.

The Latest

Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Hailey Bieber Shows Off 'Yummy Birthday Treats' In Bra And Underwear

Husband Gets Slammed For Refusing To Buy Lemonade For His Pregnant Wife

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Blazer

Looking Great!

Lindsay Lohan
Wikimedia | Siawase

Lindsay, 36, and Ali, 28, looked their best as they were filmed from a studio. Lindsay was showing off her trim figure and toned legs as she rocked a leggy and sparkly minidress in metallics - Kim Kardashian isn't the only one rocking the metallic trend in 2022.

The former child star was all smiles as she also rocked strappy and snaking silver high heels to match her dress. Her dress also boasted a festive chest bow detail. Ali, meanwhile, opted for a corset-like and plunging cream top, one she paired with chic and loose pants, plus heels.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

'This Or That' Time

The siblings were faced with a series of questions, including still or sparkling water, pineapple on pizza (or none), plus bread vs. pretzel. Lindsay was seen teetering around and giggling a little as she picked her options.

The sister duo was also asked if they would go for a new show or rewatching one. "This or that: Lohan Sisters Edition ✨Falling for Christmas is now streaming! 🎄," a caption read, with Lindsay also posting the video to her Instagram.

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Fans Love Seeing Her Happy

Responses have been flying in. Fans, who have seen Lindsay make spiraling headlines back in the 2000s, seem thrilled that she appears so happy. "It makes me so happy to see Lindsay all over the place again!💕" one user wrote.

Happy With New Husband Bader Shammas

Lohan this year wed the love of her life, Bader Shammas. The couple announced their engagement back in 2021. On her recent appearance as she spoke to Jimmy Fallon, Lindsay revealed: "It’s great, I mean it’s amazing. I met my person. You never know if you’re gonna find that in life, and he’s an amazing guy, man, and I love him.”

Read Next

Must Read

Ariel Winter Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

TBT: Miley Cyrus Looked Stunning In A Metallic Bodysuit As She Tried To Sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'

Mandy Rose Shows Off Smoking Hot Body In Wrestling Bikini

Sarah Hyland Sizzles In A Bikini While Straddling Her Husband

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.