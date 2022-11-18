Amy Adams is making major headlines for showing off her stunning curves in a figure-hugging and corseted dress while gracing the red carpet at the Disenchanted premiere. The 48-year-old actress defied her age while looking flawless in Los Angeles on Wednesday, posing in a plunging and cleavage-baring look as she went skintight. Her look was quickly reposted to fan accounts, also documented by The Daily Mail. The sequel to the 2007 movie will commence streaming on Disney+ today. Amy looked sensational, and everyone was talking about her look.
Amy Adams Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy Corset Dress
Stuns In Plunging Corseted Look
Photos showed the famous redhead stealing the show. Amy posed confidently and looking a million dollars as she opted for a maroon purple and very low-cut dress. The Catch Me If You Can star drew attention to her ample assets as she rocked her long-sleeved number, one boasting structured and corset-like panel details around the torso.
With a cinched waist and floor length, the dress perfectly flattered Amy's curves. She rocked her hair all strawberry blonde and in loose-curled waves around her shoulders. Glam-wise, the actress sported a blush-heavy face of makeup complete with defining eyeliner and a rosy lip. She wore swirl earrings to jazz up her look a little.
Fans Gush Over Look
In a caption, the fan posting the above gallery wrote: "NEW!!! SHE’S BAAAACK!!! And she came to slay! Here’s Amy at the premiere of Disenchanted last night, swipe left to see more of this instant classic look! And please notice how the colour of the dress matches the one Evil Giselle wears in the movie, it’s pure perfection!!! 😍"
Amy has yet to post her look on her social media. The star is followed by over 800,000 on Instagram, where she introduces her founder status at Bond Group Entertainment.
Opinions On Low-Cut Dresses
Amy will flaunt her curves and she refuses to apologize for doing so. Stamping down on shamers while speaking to The Guardian, Amy revealed:
“You know, this is something I struggle with because I’m not going to wear turtlenecks for ever. So I hope we can get to a point where a woman can wear a low-cut gown and still have some relevance. It’s disheartening, and having a daughter it’s doubly disheartening, that we’re still here."
Girl's Got A Point
Pointing out how it might look in reverse, Amy revealed speaking to her husband and asking if anyone would say for a man: "Well, you saw how his pants fit – you could clearly see the curve of his bottom! And I’m not supposed to touch it? Come on!’”