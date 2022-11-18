Amy Adams Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy Corset Dress

Photos showed the famous redhead stealing the show. Amy posed confidently and looking a million dollars as she opted for a maroon purple and very low-cut dress. The Catch Me If You Can star drew attention to her ample assets as she rocked her long-sleeved number, one boasting structured and corset-like panel details around the torso.

With a cinched waist and floor length, the dress perfectly flattered Amy's curves. She rocked her hair all strawberry blonde and in loose-curled waves around her shoulders. Glam-wise, the actress sported a blush-heavy face of makeup complete with defining eyeliner and a rosy lip. She wore swirl earrings to jazz up her look a little.