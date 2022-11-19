Ariel Winter Shares Mini 'Modern Family' Reunion To Celebrate Sarah Hyland's Marriage

Ariel's post led to an emotional moment for most of her viewers, who are fans of the show. Most of them could not help but admit how much they missed the show, while others gushed about how the show was their favorite.

"Gosh I miss Modern Family," said one viewer.

"Not Phil on that iPad. I miss Modern Fam so much!!" a second viewer gushed.

Some viewers recalled their best episode and favorite cast member as they viewed the clip. Ariel also received many thank you messages for the sweet memories she brought.