Kate Hudson Stuns In Eye-Catching Crochet Dress

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson is stunning as she flaunts her toned arms and shoulders in a sleeveless crochet dress. The 43-year-old actress and Fabletics face popped up on pal Bruce Bozzi's Instagram this week, and she was looking super stylish. Kate had opted for a summery look that's appropriate all year round as she rocked a blue-and-black crochet dress that also added a winter sweater feel. All smiles in Bruce's Instagram share, Kate stunned in her look, also appearing on Bruce's stories. Kate doesn't just appear on her own Instagram.

Stuns In Sleeveless Crochet Look

In Bruce's share, Kate posed indoors while getting a hug from Bruce. The Almost Famous star was showcasing her gym-honed figure as she modeled a figure-hugging and unusual dress.

Going for cobalt blue shades, Kate donned the knitted and classic-collar look, one she dressed up via discreet pendant earrings and a glam face of makeup. The blonde wore matte foundation, adding in dewy highlighter and blush on her cheeks, plus blue eyeshadow to match her dress. Kate also sported her light locks swept back from her face and parted down the middle. Bruce, meanwhile, grinned while looking dapper in a black shirt.

Keeping Busy

Kate has had a busy fall. In mid-October, she attended the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Spain, where she rocked up in a cut-out and sparkly pink dress with a gold skirt. The star does, however, also make headlines for rocking a wide array of gym wear as she continues to front apparel label Fabletics - also fronting the brand is singer Demi Lovato.

Collabs, Too

Kate Hudson and Bruce Bozzi
Kate doesn't just model Fabletics' pieces. She has designed her own.

“It’s a completely hands-on experience, from everything on the site to marketing strategies to talking about language. I like to build. It's fun to be able to put incredibly talented people together and create something and then be able to go talk about it — because it's not just me doing it," she told Refinery 29.

Putting In The Sweat

Hudson added: “A lot of people don’t want to put the effort in, because it’s a lot of work. And that’s fine too — if you love a product, let everyone else [discover it] … and I’ve been known to do that as well."

Kate is followed by 15.9 million on Instagram. For more on the actress and her style, give her account a follow.

