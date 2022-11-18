Kate Hudson Stuns In Eye-Catching Crochet Dress

In Bruce's share, Kate posed indoors while getting a hug from Bruce. The Almost Famous star was showcasing her gym-honed figure as she modeled a figure-hugging and unusual dress.

Going for cobalt blue shades, Kate donned the knitted and classic-collar look, one she dressed up via discreet pendant earrings and a glam face of makeup. The blonde wore matte foundation, adding in dewy highlighter and blush on her cheeks, plus blue eyeshadow to match her dress. Kate also sported her light locks swept back from her face and parted down the middle. Bruce, meanwhile, grinned while looking dapper in a black shirt.