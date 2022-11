The Paramount+ blockbuster Yellowstone, a neo-Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, has given birth to a vast universe of spinoffs. 1923, a prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will take us a century back to see the Dutton family of the titular year.

However, Jennifer Ehle singled out one particular cast member as one of the stars who could emerge from this series and someone that fans should keep an eye on in an interview with Collider about the upcoming prequel series.