'Stranger Things' Star In Negotiations For Leading Role In ‘A Quiet Place' Spinoff

Regarding Stranger Things' upcoming Netflix season, little is known as of now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Duffer brothers pitched the fifth and final season to Netflix during a two-hour meeting.

“We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,the only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

Matt revealed.

Ross Duffer added that the production was "full steam ahead" and that work had already begun on the second draft.