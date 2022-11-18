Ana de Armas Was Once Kicked Out Of School For This Absurd Reason

Ana de Armas's career in Hollywood never ceases to impress. She received immense fame as a holographic AI projections Joi in Blade Runner 2049. Since then, it has been a smooth ride for the actress in her career. She has appeared alongside some Hollywood big names in multiple movies, some of which include Knock Knock, No Time To Die, Deep Waters, The Gray Man, The Informer, etc.

Overall, Ana has had quite an impact on the movie industry. However, her career has not been without challenges. During the early stages of her journey to stardom, the actress was faced with a problem that would lead her to make a tough decision. Here are the details of Ana's achievements as an actress and the big problem she faced.

Inside Ana's Journey To Stardom

Ana started her acting career in Cuba and had a leading role in the 2006 romantic drama Una rosa de Francia. By the time she clocked 18, the actress moved to Madrid, Spain, and starred in the popular drama El internado for six seasons from 2007 to 2010. Later, she moved to Los Angeles and bagged English-speaking roles in Knock Knock, War Dogs, and Hands of Stone.

In 2017, the actress got her big break following her appearance in Blade Runner 2049. Since then, Ana has become a force to reckon with, receiving acclaim for her roles such as a Golden Globe award nomination and a Saturn Award.

Ana Recalls A Difficult Experience In Her School Days 

Ana is now a huge star, but it seems like her acting school was not very pleased with her early success as an actress. In October 2021, she had an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about her school days. Ana explained that during her second year in acting school, she landed an acting role, and accepting it meant she would be kicked out of school. In her words.

"I went to drama school when I was 14. That was like four years of theater school. And when I was on my second year, I did my first movie. I auditioned for it and I got it, and the teachers were not very happy, and they told me if I did the movie I was going to get kicked out of school."

Still, Ana took the acting role and had to repeat that year in school. However, she said it was worth it.

Fans Support Ana's Decision

Ana De Armas flocked by paparazzi
Shutterstock | 758458

Ana's interview made it to TikTok and netizens trooped to the comments section to commend the actress and bash the teachers for their actions. One user wrote:

"Often times talented individuals get hate & criticism from their superiors for advancing… Wonder why this is🤔."

Another TikToker commented:

"How u let these kids go to acting school to learn acting and when they finally get a part in a movie you just gon said 'oh you gon be kicked out.'"

Ana's Most Recent Project 

Ana recently starred in the Biographical film, Blonde, which looks at the rise to fame and demise of actress Marilyn Monroe. The movie premiered in September 2022. Since then, Ana has taken to Instagram to share photos of her epic Marilyn Monroe look, clips from the movie, and behind-the-scene shots. Blonde is one of Ana's best movies, and fans look forward to what she will offer in the future.

