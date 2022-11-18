Ana de Armas Was Once Kicked Out Of School For This Absurd Reason

Ana is now a huge star, but it seems like her acting school was not very pleased with her early success as an actress. In October 2021, she had an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about her school days. Ana explained that during her second year in acting school, she landed an acting role, and accepting it meant she would be kicked out of school. In her words.

"I went to drama school when I was 14. That was like four years of theater school. And when I was on my second year, I did my first movie. I auditioned for it and I got it, and the teachers were not very happy, and they told me if I did the movie I was going to get kicked out of school."

Still, Ana took the acting role and had to repeat that year in school. However, she said it was worth it.