Mandy Rose Shows Off Smoking Hot Body In Wrestling Bikini

Mandy Rose is sizzling in a skimpy bikini look and even getting told that she's giving off Nikki Bella vibes. The 32-year-old WWE star proves hugely popular on social media, and a recent Instagram share brought in the swimwear and the likes. Mandy posted with a shout-out to her pro wrestling career, also flaunting her jaw-dropping muscles and curves as she further dropped a witty caption. Going hard-hitting, the New York native wowed in her two-piece, and fans have left her over 130,000 likes. Mandy is killing it!

In the photo, the NXT WOMEN's champion wowed as she posed amid a smokey crowd backdrop and by the ring. Reaching out to a pole with one arm, the blonde showed off her toned abs and strong legs while also highlighting her assets. She wore a plunging and bejeweled rosy-red bikini top with black straps. Drawing the eye as she flaunted her curves, Mandy also wore a pink pair of latex briefs, plus a champion's belt around her trim waist.

Rose added knee-length pink socks in latex, with a baseball cap also adding in pops of black and red. Further images showed Mandy in the same look and smiling, plus reappearing for a close-up selfie.

Can Work A Caption

In her caption, Mandy showed plenty of sass, telling her followers: "You know you that b*tch when you cause all this conversation. #AndStill." Fans have been leaving plenty of fire emojis. "Nikki Bella vibes with the hat," one user wrote, referring to DWTS alum and fellow WWE face Nikki Bella.

Offering Workouts

Anyone who wants a body like Mandy's is in luck. The star has her own personal workout program, something she promoted on her Instagram earlier this year.

"My 6-week transformation program is still available !! 💪🏻💥 It’s never too late to start guys! Start taking care of your body, making healthier choices day by day and I promise you, u will start feeling better not just physically but mentally as well! Let’s goo!!" she told fans in October while sharing video footage of herself from her closet and in a spandex outfit.

Knows Her Worth

In a separate share, Rose sizzled in a skimpy two-piece while showing off her figure and delivering a little self-love action in her caption. "You’ll be amazed at what you attract after you start believing in what you deserve," she told her fans. For more, give Mandy's Instagram account a follow.

