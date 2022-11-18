Emily Ratajkowski And Irina Shayk Turn Heads At Swarovski Bash

Ratajkowski is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The comedian met with Ratajkowski for his 29th birthday celebration just days after sources revealed that they were seeing each other.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Pete and Ratajkowski, who share son Sylvester Apollo Bear with Bear-McClard, wore matching black puffer jackets, white T-shirts, and gray sweatpants as they stood in front of her apartment.

A snap featured the comedian as he arrived at the model’s New York City apartment in his SUV to pick her up. But she briefly met him outside then he drove off. Later the mom of one was captured as she stepped out of her apartment again and got into an Uber that would take her to a Brooklyn residence to meet up with Davidson.

Ratajkowski and Davidson met at the front of the residential building where they shared a sweet hug. Ratajkowski also has a gift for the birthday boy.