Emily Ratajkowski And Irina Shayk Turn Heads At Swarovski Bash

It has been an eventful year filled with countless red-carpet events as well as awards shows, and model/actress Emily Ratajkowski has been keeping up with the glamorous looks. Ratajkowski has rocked some of the finest pants and dresses this season. 

She recently stepped out for a Swarovski event in a lovely dinner dress that got many fans talking. Here is what Ratajkowski looked like in a maxi dress.

Ratajkowski's Outfit At The Swarovski event

The English-born American model looked as stunning as always in a floor-sweeping backless black dress she wore at the recent Swarovski event. The top part of her outfit was made with black sheer material and the neckline gave way to a little bit of cleavage. 

A video posted on Instagram gave Ratajkowski's fans a better look at that outfit that clung to the model's body. Ratajkowski styled her hair into a center part and her minimal makeup was just perfect for the appearance. 

Inside The Eventful Evening

Irina Shayk
Shutterstock | 242987224

Ratajkowski, 31 attended the Jewellery exhibition alongside Irina Shayk last, 36 who also looked stunning. The Russian model/TV personality rocked a white tee-shirt, with a long black skirt and black extra long black gloves. 

The two models flashed diamond studded necklaces at the event. Ratajkowski also wore diamond bangles. Other stars at the bash include actors Lucy Hale and Freida Pinto.

Most Recent Update On Ratajkowski 

Ratajkowski is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The comedian met with Ratajkowski for his 29th birthday celebration just days after sources revealed that they were seeing each other.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Pete and Ratajkowski, who share son Sylvester Apollo Bear with Bear-McClard, wore matching black puffer jackets, white T-shirts, and gray sweatpants as they stood in front of her apartment.

A snap featured the comedian as he arrived at the model’s New York City apartment in his SUV to pick her up. But she briefly met him outside then he drove off. Later the mom of one was captured as she stepped out of her apartment again and got into an Uber that would take her to a Brooklyn residence to meet up with Davidson.

Ratajkowski and Davidson met at the front of the residential building where they shared a sweet hug. Ratajkowski also has a gift for the birthday boy. 

Inside Ratajkowski And Davidson's Romance Rumors

Rumors that Ratajkowski and Davidson are dating began after a gossip account @DeuxMoi got a tip that the stars were seen together while on a date in Brooklyn. Later a source revealed that the pair have been talking for a couple of months now. 

The source explained that their relationship is still new, and added that Davidson likes Ratajkowski's intelligence. According to the informant, the pair are really into each other.

Although the two celebrities are yet to confirm anything, Ratajkowski added to fans' speculations after she liked Dionne Warwick's tweet:

"I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

Aside from Davidson, Ratajkowski has also been recently linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo. 

