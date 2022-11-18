What Ana de Armas Could Look Like As A Ballerina Assassin In 'John Wick' Spinoff

The John Wick Franchise has been around since the first installment's release in 2014. Starring Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves as the main character, the action thriller film introduced viewers to the story of assassin John Wick and his attempt to hunt down the men who broke into his home, stole his vintage car, and killed his puppy — the last gift to him from his recently deceased wife.

Three years later, John Wick 2 was released, followed by the third installment in 2019. On March 24, 2023, part four will hit the screens, and viewers could not be more ecstatic. Meanwhile, the entire John Wick franchise is being expanded as filming for a spinoff, Ballerina has begun. Here is everything to know about the movie, including what the main character, Ana de Armas, could look like as a Ballerina Assassin.