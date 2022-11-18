Kaley Cuoco Once Revealed Why Getting Breast Implants Was The 'Best Thing' She Ever Did

Going under the knife has long been a hot topic among celebrities, with most of them dispelling the allegations, but Kaley is different. She, however, continued;

“Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good.”I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

Kaley's physique is well known, but she doesn't entirely attribute it to having surgery because, as she acknowledged, she mainly focused on a few body regions. She likes her physique, yet she still makes time to exercise and eat healthily.