Kaley Cuoco once opened up to Women's Health in 2016 about getting a breast implant, and she certainly does not regret it as she said, “Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did.” The Big Bang Theory star enjoys being open and honest with her followers, as evidenced by the several occasions when she has divulged a private matter. One month ago, she announced via social media that she and Ozark actor Pelphrey were expecting a girl!
Kaley Cuoco Once Revealed Why Getting Breast Implants Was The 'Best Thing' She Ever Did
Kaley Loves To Get Candid With Fans
Going under the knife has long been a hot topic among celebrities, with most of them dispelling the allegations, but Kaley is different. She, however, continued;
“Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good.”I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”
Kaley's physique is well known, but she doesn't entirely attribute it to having surgery because, as she acknowledged, she mainly focused on a few body regions. She likes her physique, yet she still makes time to exercise and eat healthily.
A Bun In The Oven
Earlier this month, the expectant mother revealed the gender of her baby via an Instagram carousel with her baby daddy using a cake. They are both ecstatic at the news because the pink layer in the mixture screams, "it's a girl." Other pictures on the carousel depict the couples' journey from learning there is a bun in the oven to clutching a tiny onesie. We extend our best wishes to the couple.
Moving On With Pelphrey
The Ozark star and the Big Bang Theory alum first made their romance known in May 2022 through PDA photographs posted to Instagram. Then, in September, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their formal red carpet debut as a couple by walking the red carpet for the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Kaley Finds Love Shortly After Divorce
Their romance comes shortly after Kaley's divorce from Karl Cook in less than a year, as they both gushed about their newfound love on their respective IG accounts. In December 2017, on Cuoco's 32nd birthday, the professional equestrian Karl proposed to her. The couple announced their separation three years after getting married in San Diego in June 2018.
Cuoco dated singer Christopher French, musician Bret Bollinger, and her Big Bang co-star Johnny Galecki before getting married to Cook and Sweeting.