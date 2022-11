If you've had a chance to watch the Coast music video, you already know it's all about '70s glamour and beach aesthetics. In one scene, Hailee descends from the deck of a beach cabin rocking a colorful bra and mini skirt set. Barefooted and dolled up with electric-blue bangles and matching star-shaped earrings, she struts her stuff, walking past someone holding up a surfboard. The whole sequence is hypnotic in the clip, but Hailee wanted to share a more playful take.

In the opening shot, the 2017 Billboard Music Award winner smiled as she posed with her legs crossed and one hand on the wooden banister. Later on, in the seven-part slideshow, she flaunted her bikini body on the beach with a trio of surfboards fanned out behind her.

Keep going for the photos!