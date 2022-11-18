Anna Kendrick's Hilarious British Accent Will Leave You Laughing Out Loud

Anna Kendrick posing on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

American Actress Anna Kendrick has been in the entertainment industry for quite a while. However, her acting career took a leap when she appeared as Beca in the American musical comedy franchise Pitch Perfect. Since then, the Hollywood actress has appeared in many other productions and received various recognitions in the form of awards, including five Teen Choice awards and three MTV Movie awards.

Overall, Anna takes her acting career seriously and will not be leaving Hollywood anytime soon. Meanwhile, the actress's thriving acting career is not the only thing she loves. Anna has often expressed her love for the British accent, even though she is American. In 2020, the starlet recalled how she accidentally mocked a celebrity and his wife, whom she thought were putting on fake British accents. Here are the details.

The Latest

Ana de Armas Was Once Kicked Out Of School For This Absurd Reason

Emily Ratajkowski And Irina Shayk Turn Heads At Swarovski Bash

'Stranger Things' Star In Negotiations For Leading Role In ‘A Quiet Place' Spinoff

What Ana de Armas Could Look Like As A Ballerina Assassin In 'John Wick' Spinoff

Kaley Cuoco Once Revealed Why Getting Breast Implants Was The 'Best Thing' She Ever Did

Anna Unknowingly Mocks Infamous UK Hoteliers, Steph And Dom

In February 2020, Anna joined Oti Mabuse, Alan Carr, and Justin Timberlake on The Graham Norton Show. During the appearance, the Pitch Perfect actress recalled an awkward incident that happened when she was visiting England. According to Anna, she accidentally made fun of Gogglebox's Dom Parker's British accent after he offered to help her carry her bags.

Going into detail, the actress said she was checking into a hotel when a man approached her and said (mimicking the man in a perfectly clipped upper-class British accent):

"Do you need help with your bags?"

Furthermore, Anna thought he was faking the accent, so she replied to him (using the same voice):

"We've been travelling all day, you've no idea."

However, after she responded, Anna made it known that the man and his wife continued with their British accents. As a result, she slowly had to transition out of it.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

Anna Finds Out The Truth About The Stranger's Identity

American actress Anna Kendrick
Shutterstock | 64736

Many years after her England visit, the Hollywood star explained that she returned to England again. This time, Anna would discover that the couple she had met were not only famous hoteliers but also British, hence their accents. In her words:

"I returned to the country several years later and they were on TV on Gogglebox because they were Steph and Dom. So they actually talked like that and I was accidentally making fun of them."

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Netizens Bash Anna For The Mockery On TikTok 

The Graham Norton Show shared the hilarious Anna video on their TikTok page, and it went viral, amassing over a million likes. In addition, hundreds of TikTok users trooped to the comments section to air their thoughts. Unfortunately, many netizens were not pleased with Anna's confession, calling it rude and unfunny. One user wrote:

"She's one of those [celebrities] who I love on screen but I definitely won't like her in real life. Lol."

Another netizen commented:

"I've heard she's so mean and that makes me wonder if she's retroactively saying it was a joke now they have a little platform and might say something."

Inside The Positive Comments

Although some TikTokers found Anna offensive and rude, others thought of the actress as very hilarious. According to one user, it was impossible not to love Anna, while another made it known that she loved the actress's confession, adding that she understood why Anna would be confused. A third TikToker also noted that the actress was adorable and "so funny."

Overall, the positivity proves that Anna will always be loved by many.

Read Next

Must Read

Jenna Ortega Stuns In See-Through Dress

Sarah Hyland Is ‘In Heaven’ While In A Bikini

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Sizzles In Cutout Swimsuit

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Sarah Hyland Goes Retro In Skimpy Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.