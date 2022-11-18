Anna Kendrick's Hilarious British Accent Will Leave You Laughing Out Loud

In February 2020, Anna joined Oti Mabuse, Alan Carr, and Justin Timberlake on The Graham Norton Show. During the appearance, the Pitch Perfect actress recalled an awkward incident that happened when she was visiting England. According to Anna, she accidentally made fun of Gogglebox's Dom Parker's British accent after he offered to help her carry her bags.

Going into detail, the actress said she was checking into a hotel when a man approached her and said (mimicking the man in a perfectly clipped upper-class British accent):

"Do you need help with your bags?"

Furthermore, Anna thought he was faking the accent, so she replied to him (using the same voice):

"We've been travelling all day, you've no idea."

However, after she responded, Anna made it known that the man and his wife continued with their British accents. As a result, she slowly had to transition out of it.