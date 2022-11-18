Anna Kendrick's Hilarious British Accent Will Leave You Laughing Out Loud

American Actress Anna Kendrick has been in the entertainment industry for quite a while. However, her acting career took a leap when she appeared as Beca in the American musical comedy franchise Pitch Perfect. Since then, the Hollywood actress has appeared in many other productions and received various recognitions in the form of awards, including five Teen Choice awards and three MTV Movie awards.
Overall, Anna takes her acting career seriously and will not be leaving Hollywood anytime soon. Meanwhile, the actress's thriving acting career is not the only thing she loves. Anna has often expressed her love for the British accent, even though she is American. In 2020, the starlet recalled how she accidentally mocked a celebrity and his wife, whom she thought were putting on fake British accents. Here are the details.