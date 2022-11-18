Mila Kunis Is A Beautiful Vision In This Red Dress

Photos showed Mila posing indoors and backed by a wooden wall. The A-Lister actress was laughing in the opening snap - she was also stunning in a one-shouldered and cap-sleeve red dress with slinky fabrics and a high-end feel.

Showing off her toned arms and shoulders but keeping her curves under wraps, the mom of two dazzled, also rocking a full face of makeup complete with foundation, highlighter, blush, plus a rosy red lip. Mila made sure to flash her pearly whites just as the camera snapped her. A swipe right showed a similar look." This one ♥️ #milakunis last night," the fan wrote.