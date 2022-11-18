Mila Kunis Is A Beautiful Vision In This Red Dress

Mila Kunis is looking stunning in an elegant red dress as fans continue to gush over her style and beauty. The Family Guy star tends to keep a low profile and doesn't have an Instagram account, but fans are still filling the platform with photos of her. In a recent fan account share, Mila sizzled as she rocked a slinky red dress, also flaunting her gorgeous smile in a duo of shots. Mila is currently in the news for revealing that husband Ashton Kutcher is training the couple's kids to run a 5k, but this was all about the Ukrainian-born's fashion.

Stuns As The Lady In Red

Mila Kunis
Wikimedia | Adam Brody

Photos showed Mila posing indoors and backed by a wooden wall. The A-Lister actress was laughing in the opening snap - she was also stunning in a one-shouldered and cap-sleeve red dress with slinky fabrics and a high-end feel.

Showing off her toned arms and shoulders but keeping her curves under wraps, the mom of two dazzled, also rocking a full face of makeup complete with foundation, highlighter, blush, plus a rosy red lip. Mila made sure to flash her pearly whites just as the camera snapped her. A swipe right showed a similar look." This one ♥️ #milakunis last night," the fan wrote.

Raising Money For Ukraine

Earlier this year, Mila and husband Ashton jointly made headlines for helping to raise over $34 million for Ukraine amid the country's invasion by Russia. Mila continues to hold a place in her heart for her birth country. She and Ashton raised the cash for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“Over 65,000 of you donated,” she told fans. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support.” Mila added that while the cash wouldn't fix the crisis, “our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

'Outpouring Of Love'

Meanwhile, Ashton stated: “We are going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need. As funding continues to come in, we are going to treat every dollar as if it is being donated out of our pocket.”

Mila and Ashton have been married since 2015.

Not On Social Media

Mila and Ashton are known for ducking the cameras in Hollywood, particularly when out with their kids. While Ashton is on Instagram, Mila is not.

