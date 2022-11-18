Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Figure In A Metallic Breastplate Dress

The actress went for a deep-cut finish as she rocked an asymmetric dress - the cut-out at the midriff allowed the breastplate to take center stage.

Showing off her slim waist and curvy hips, Sydney rocked her floor-length train dress, one coming in fine jet black fabrics as it was jazzed up by reflective and metallic silvers on the breastplate. Sydney also showed hints of her toned abs while all glammed up. She wore her light locks swept back into an elegant bun, plus a full face of makeup complete with a matte dark lip and highlighter on her cheeks. Silver rings and earrings added discreet finishing flourishes.