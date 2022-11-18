Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Figure In A Metallic Breastplate Dress

Sydney Sweeney
Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
Geri Green

Sydney Sweeney is stunning in an unusual look while gracing the red carpet at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards. The Euphoria star has joined the slew of celebrities recently showing up for the annual event, and she definitely dressed to impress. Sydney wore a breastplate look not a million miles off one recently donned by costar Zendaya, and it was all eyes on her as she also flaunted her famous figure. The 24-year-old wore a crop top in ruched back fabrics, but she caught the eye in a plunging and revealing silver metal breastplate that more than highlighted her assets.

The Latest

Anna Kendrick's Hilarious British Accent Will Leave You Laughing Out Loud

Indya Moore Sizzles In See-Through Diamond Crop Top At Swarovski Party

Phoebe Dynevor Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Crop Top

Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Chocolate Prank Gone Wrong

Sarah Hyland Sizzles In A Bikini While Straddling Her Husband

Stuns In Breastplate Look

Sydney Sweeney
Wikimedia | Toglenn

The actress went for a deep-cut finish as she rocked an asymmetric dress - the cut-out at the midriff allowed the breastplate to take center stage.

Showing off her slim waist and curvy hips, Sydney rocked her floor-length train dress, one coming in fine jet black fabrics as it was jazzed up by reflective and metallic silvers on the breastplate. Sydney also showed hints of her toned abs while all glammed up. She wore her light locks swept back into an elegant bun, plus a full face of makeup complete with a matte dark lip and highlighter on her cheeks. Silver rings and earrings added discreet finishing flourishes.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

Big Celeb Crowd

This year, the GQ Men of the Year Awards welcomed a host of celebrities, not limited to MCU star Salma Hayek, HBO actress Alexandra Daddario, actor Andrew Garfield, and model Stella Maxwell. Also attending and gracing the red carpet was 34-year-old supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Profiled By 'GQ'

It's good timing. Sydney is fresh from landing a cover with GQ, and she got herself a full feature, too. She discussed not being defined by her looks, although she did address them.

"I like finding characters who challenge the viewer,” she said. “I dyed my hair blonde and started dressing up for photoshoots and people thought that is who I am. I worked really hard to change that perception of myself, especially in high school.”

Rocky Start

Of her rise to fame, the blonde beauty continued:

“I hated going home and friends or family members being like, ‘When are you going to come home and get a real job?’” adding: “There were a lot of really condescending statements that would make me disappointed in myself and guilty that my parents had given up so much to allow me to follow my dreams.” For more, check out Sweeney's Instagram.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Is ‘In Heaven’ While In A Bikini

Jenna Ortega Stuns In See-Through Dress

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Sizzles In Cutout Swimsuit

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.