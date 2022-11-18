Sarah Hyland is making major headlines right now as she enjoys her luxurious honeymoon with husband Wells Adams. The former sitcom star has jetted out to The Maldives for a glam stay on a white-sand beach as she and Bachelor Nation star Wells celebrate their 2022 wedding. Sarah has been updating her Instagram with photos and videos from her travels, from the beaches to the hotel room. In a recent share, she went all skimpy in a bikini, making her post a PDA as she straddled Wells for a love showoff. The actress wasn't on her own IG for this post, though. It was shared on Wells' Instagram.
Sarah Hyland Sizzles In A Bikini While Straddling Her Husband
The Latest
First Look At The Comedy '80 For Brady' Starring Tom Brady, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, And Sally Field
All Loved Up On Honeymoon
The photo showed the Modern Family alum and her hubby waist-deep in clear blue-green waters as they made the most of the ocean perks. Sarah had her legs wrapped around Wells as she straddled him - she was also big-time showing off her slim figure while in a tiny and pinkish purple bikini with a print. Drawing attention to her toned legs and tiny waist, the actress stunned, also showing her happiness via a smile.
Wells was also grinning as he posed shirtless and in swim trunks. Both Sarah and Wells had scuba diving goggles with them, suggesting that they were set to explore a little under the water. "@sarahhyland sexy look or mid fart? You decide," Adams wrote in a humorous caption.
Celebrating Their Marriage
Sarah has opened up on how things started with Wells, who slid into her DMS. “I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’” she revealed to Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018.
“I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward,” she continued. “But very confident and sexy, and I liked that.”
When They Moved In Together
Not long after going public with their relationship, the couple decided to have a try at living together.
“I think it’s brought us closer,” she said in August of 2018. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”
Fans Love Them
While Sarah and Wells' wedding was postponed several times due to the COVID pandemic, fans couldn't be happier that they're finally married. Babies next...?