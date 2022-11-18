Dua Lipa Stuns In Sexy Denim Dress

Dua Lipa is sizzling in a figure-hugging denim dress as she adds a notch to her Future Nostalgia tour count. The 27-year-old Grammy winner has made headlines for most of 2022 as she jets around the world to perform live; in the fall of this year, the focus has been on New Zealand and Australia. Posting to her Instagram and for her 87 million+ followers this week, Dua stunned while going stylish in a denim dress, and her fans can't get enough of the look. Dua went cupped and sexy, also belted as she drew attention to her killer figure. Fans have left the British pop star over 1.8 million likes.

Britney Vibes?

Dua Lipa
Shutterstock | 242987224

Media outlets were quick to liken Dua's dress to the 2011 AMAs one worn by Toxic singer Britney Spears.

Dua posed all hips don't lie as she flaunted her muscles and curves while backed by dark drapes. Going low-cut in a faded and slightly acid-wash dress, the PUMA partner wowed as she highlighted her assets and her toned arms - she placed both hands up near her chest while looking dead at the camera. The belted dress came with a B logo at the waist, with anyone swiping seeing its floor length and train.

Going glam despite the casual fabrics, Dua added a diamond cross necklace, glittery purple eyeshadow, and a rosy red lip. She rocked her dark locks down and curled across her shoulders. In a caption, Dua wrote: "Show 93 baby!!!!"

Denying Qatar WC Rumors

Dua has seemingly been forced to set the record straight this month after rumors that she would perform at the Qatar World Cup circulated on the internet. Taking to social media to shut them down, Dua wrote:

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform."

Fragrance Deal

Dua is signed to multiple brands, including Versace and PUMA. In 2019, she was snapped up by YSL and is, this year, once again fronting the French designer's Libre scent.

About Freedom

"Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to express their freedom the way that they want to, especially women. We constantly get criticised for doing the things that we are rightfully entitled to," she said amid her join. "[This fragrance] is a hopeful statement. It's something we want to aspire towards," Dua added.

YSL also employs supermodel Hailey Bieber as a promo face.

