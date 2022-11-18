Dua Lipa Stuns In Sexy Denim Dress

Media outlets were quick to liken Dua's dress to the 2011 AMAs one worn by Toxic singer Britney Spears.

Dua posed all hips don't lie as she flaunted her muscles and curves while backed by dark drapes. Going low-cut in a faded and slightly acid-wash dress, the PUMA partner wowed as she highlighted her assets and her toned arms - she placed both hands up near her chest while looking dead at the camera. The belted dress came with a B logo at the waist, with anyone swiping seeing its floor length and train.

Going glam despite the casual fabrics, Dua added a diamond cross necklace, glittery purple eyeshadow, and a rosy red lip. She rocked her dark locks down and curled across her shoulders. In a caption, Dua wrote: "Show 93 baby!!!!"