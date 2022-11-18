Salma Hayek is bringing the heat and the curves as she sizzles on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The 56-year-old actress has left the U.S. and flown out to the U.K. for the high-profile event also attended by stars including Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, and she rocked up dressed to impress. Red carpet photos of the MCU star showed her in a plunging and cleavage-baring red dress while she showed off her curves. Of course, photos of The Eternals actress were quick to circulate the internet.
Salma Hayek Looks Smokin' In Fiery Red Dress
Wows As The Lady In Red
Salma was all glam as she posed for official photos. The Mexican-born sensation wowed with a very low-cut and revealing dress, one boasting a cap sleeve detailing and corset-style waist design. Salma drew attention to her assets as she stayed classy, also rocking a bow detail hanging from the bust.
The figure-hugging dress showed off Salma's enviable curves. With a floor length and slight flare, it was a waist show, too. Salma wore a snazzy black manicure as she also added in diamond drop earrings in red. She sported a rosy lip alongside a warming face of makeup complete with blush. The A-Lister also went low-key with her dark locks worn down and parted down the middle.
Posting A Video
Salma was quick to share her red carpet moment to Instagram - she boasts 22 million followers. Opting out of a worded caption as she delighted her fans, the star showed off in video mode, with fans leaving over 440,000 views in just three hours.
Growing Old Gracefully
Salma has opened up about hitting 50+. When she turned 50, Holmes Place profiled her.
"I’m fifty and I am happy to be fifty and to have learned so many things. Also when you are fifty, my philosophy is that I should feel I should relax. It’s OK if I am not the most beautiful. You know what I am saying? I am fifty, I am other things too, and now people get to see the other things because they are not distracted by the youth and the beauty. I am comfortable, look I let my white hair grow," she said.
Thoughts On Social Media
The mom of one added:
"I think that there’s something too with the way social media is and the way that the world is now — we want it all, and everyone is portraying their perfect lives, and we have this, this, this and this."
Fans do seem to think Salma has the perfect life, though!