Salma Hayek Looks Smokin' In Fiery Red Dress

Salma was all glam as she posed for official photos. The Mexican-born sensation wowed with a very low-cut and revealing dress, one boasting a cap sleeve detailing and corset-style waist design. Salma drew attention to her assets as she stayed classy, also rocking a bow detail hanging from the bust.

The figure-hugging dress showed off Salma's enviable curves. With a floor length and slight flare, it was a waist show, too. Salma wore a snazzy black manicure as she also added in diamond drop earrings in red. She sported a rosy lip alongside a warming face of makeup complete with blush. The A-Lister also went low-key with her dark locks worn down and parted down the middle.