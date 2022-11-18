Alexandra Daddario Looks Stunning In A One-Shoulder Mini Dress

Alexandra Daddario
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario has put on a stunning and glamorous display as she attends this year's GQ Men of the Year Awards. The HBO actress, 36, has been making headlines galore for her red carpet appearances this fall - hot on the heels of her Baby2Baby Gala appearance this month, the blue-eyed beauty has left L.A. and jetted out to the U.K. Showing off her figure in London on Wednesday, The White Lotus star wowed in figure-hugging and one-shouldered dress in silver, also going super leggy as she chose a thigh-skimming length.

Photos are all over Instagram, and fans are loving the glitzy look.

Stuns On The Red Carpet

Daddario was outshining the competition as she rocked a metallic silver and slightly ruched minidress covered in sparkle. Throwing in some festive energy as she showed off her toned arms, legs, and shoulders, the Baywatch bombshell looked a million dollars while also wearing high heels. She donned a pair of square-toe and mule-style sandals with small crystal embellishments.

The Michael Kors face also sported a red pedicure, this as she went dramatic with smokey dark eye makeup, plus a bold and dark red lip. Daddario opted for a bun finish as she kept her hair away from her face.

Spiky Bun Game Strong

Quick to share her famous client's look was hairstylist Lisa Laudit. She shared a photo of Daddario to her Instagram, writing:

"@alexandradaddario looking amazing for the @gqawards @gq Men of the Year Awards 2022I styled Alexandra’s Hair into a Sleek Twist Knots look, to show off her natural beauty & gorgeous dress. I used @colorwowhair Pop&Lock product for a glossed finish @thewallgroup @lisalaudat1."

CoStars Unite

Alexandra also had the chance to socialize with a friend and costar during the night. One fan photo showed her all smiles as she posed with The White Lotus costar Sydney Sweeney.

Knows A Hustle

While Daddario is now an A-Lister, she's had to work her way up the career ladder.

"As I am in my 30s, I can relate to this feeling of hustling and working at something for a long time — over a decade — and feeling like you haven’t had success with it. And what does that mean for you? Are you good at what you do? Is my job now to be someone’s wife? That can actually be a way more intense experience to go through than you think on the surface," she told Schon.

