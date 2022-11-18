Alexandra Daddario Looks Stunning In A One-Shoulder Mini Dress

Alexandra Daddario has put on a stunning and glamorous display as she attends this year's GQ Men of the Year Awards. The HBO actress, 36, has been making headlines galore for her red carpet appearances this fall - hot on the heels of her Baby2Baby Gala appearance this month, the blue-eyed beauty has left L.A. and jetted out to the U.K. Showing off her figure in London on Wednesday, The White Lotus star wowed in figure-hugging and one-shouldered dress in silver, also going super leggy as she chose a thigh-skimming length.

Photos are all over Instagram, and fans are loving the glitzy look.